Battle over band funding inspired Gobble to run for School Board

BRISTOL, Va. – Steven Gobble became interested in running for the city School Board over a perceived lack of appreciation for the high school band.

Gobble is one of four candidates seeking three seats in the Nov. 8 general election. Others include incumbents Randy Alvis and Steve Fletcher and challenger Vanessa Guffey. Breanne Forbes Hubbard is running unopposed in a special election for her seat.

“I was kind of upset at the lack of support the band was getting from the current School Board, including when – four years ago – they were talking about de-funding the band to pay for other projects. That got my attention. Since we’re a blue ribbon school we need to make sure that program keeps running,” Gobble said.

That discussion was part of multiple presentations to the City Council, which –at that time – was considering reducing the local share it provided to the school system. The high school band, sports teams and other non-academic programs were among those which school officials said could have faced cutbacks had the council gone through with its plan.

Gobble said he also heard concerns from parents and others in the community.

“We need to have somebody in there who has respect for all the different races and diversity we have within the school,” he said. “My wife is Hispanic, my son is majorly Hispanic so we were looking for the most diverse school system. That is one of the reasons we moved to the Bristol Virginia area to go to Virginia High.”

Gobble, who is a fourth generation Bristol Virginian, is making his first run for School Board. He waged an unsuccessful bid for Commissioner of the Revenue last year.

He serves as head of security and a door greeter at the First Assembly of God Church on Lee Highway.

In his spare time the candidate enjoys playing video games.

“My favorite video game is ‘Legend of Zelda.’ I’m also very prone to the ‘Super Mario’ series and occasionally I play 'Pokemon.' I’m one of those Gen-Xers,” he said.

Name: Steven Elliot Gobble Jr

Age: 45

Education: Advanced Studies Diploma from Abingdon High School, Physical Therapy Aide Career Diploma - Penn Foster, Legal Assistant/Paralegal - Stratford Career Institute

Current employer/job: Washington County Commissioner of the Revenue – Deputy Commissioner of the Revenue; Crye-Leike Realtors – Affiliate Broker; Kroger – Produce Clerk

Family: wife, one son

1. What makes you best suited to serve on the Bristol Virginia School Board? (100 word limit)

I have served on the Bristol Public Library Board of Trustees since 2018. I have also served on Mt Rogers Planning District Commission since 2018 where I currently serve as the Budget Committee Chair and the Treasurer. I am currently employed as a Deputy Commissioner of the Revenue in Washington County, Virginia. I am also a licensed Affiliate Broker for Crye-Leike Realtors, and I am licensed in both Virginia and Tennessee. I also spend a few hours a weekend helping out at the local Kroger. I just enjoy staying busy. I also attend First Assembly of God in Bristol, Virginia. I believe in openness and transparency. I believe that all individuals are entitled to equal rights, justice and opportunities. I believe in honesty, and integrity.

2. Please list the two greatest challenges presently facing the city school system and what would you do to address them? (200 word limit)

I would have to say our educational institutions and equality. People say that it takes a village to raise a child, and I would have to agree. And all children that are being raised in our community deserve to be treated fairly, and equally. Regardless of race, regardless of religion, regardless of sex, regardless of nationality. All children are entitled to the best education we can possibly afford. And we need to give students the support they deserve, not only by providing them the best education we can possibly afford, but we also need to ensure that we take care of our buildings. We must repair what we can, replace what we must and maintain what we have. And be more future minded about not only our children’s education, but our school buildings, and the policies that we enforce. And we need to get all of our buildings that we keep open ADA compliant. Not just for our students that are going through school now, but for generations to come.

3. Should increasing funding for teachers and staff remain a priority for the School Board or should the focus shift to something else? Please explain your answer. (150 word limit)

I believe in protecting the pay that the staff and teachers receive and that we should ensure that those pay scales continue to rise every year. However, I believe that we should focus more on our school buildings while keeping an eye on the pay scales of the staff and teachers that keep everything rolling with the school system. So, it’s not the matter of shifting our focus from one area to focus on another. It is the matter of learning how to juggle multiple items without losing focus of any of them.