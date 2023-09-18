ABINGDON, Va. — Fourth-graders from across Washington County and the Tri-Cities assembled Monday at the Abingdon Muster Grounds to learn more about this region's history.

Students learned about the Battle of King's Mountain in South Carolina that occurred during the Revolutionary War, as well as what life was like in the back country during Colonial times.

Leigh Ann Hunter, who is a member of the Overmountain Victory Trail Association (OVTA) board of directors, explained that the OVTA has hosted a demonstration at the Muster Grounds every September since 2006.

"This was the muster site, the gathering place for Col. William Campbell's Washington County, Virginia militia," Hunter said. "It's different basically every time since we do this with volunteers. Everybody has their own kind of specialty and different parts of the storytelling."

Hunter highlighted that the goal of the three-day demonstration is to bring the history of the region to life in a fun and engaging way for kids.

"I find that a lot of times students have the perception that history is boring," Hunter said. "It's not just memorizing names and dates. Hopefully, we help bring this stuff alive and that they enjoy themselves while they are out here and also learn something along the way."

The fourth-graders on Monday were from Abingdon Elementary, Watauga Elementary, Sullins Academy and Cornerstone Christian Academy.

Tom Vaughan, who like every other volunteer at the muster grounds, was in full Colonial attire of the time. He spoke about what traveling through the Overmountain Victory Trail to King's Mountain was like. And he highlighted that the star of the show is always Emmy a 42-year-old horse that continues to captivate the imagination of the students who visit there.

"All of the Overmountain men, or essentially all of them, were mounted on horses because from here to Kings Mountain and back is roughly a 500-mile round trip," Vaughan said. "So, what we do use Emmy as an example of what they actually rode. Because for fourth graders, their world is school buses and automobiles and so forth, without imagining that they actually rode horses the whole time."

Theresa Yates and Donna Price, who are both members of the Blackfort's chapter of the Daughters of the Revolution, as well as the OVTA, spoke to fourth-graders about what family life was like back in the Colonial back country from what they ate to their clothes, as well as family structures and roles of the time.

"You could maybe get a few things at Black's Fort, the trading post where the fort was, but other than that, you are on your own," Yates said. "Every waking moment was spent trying to keep yourself fed, clothed and sheltered.

"Children began at a very early age learning the skills that are needed," Price said. "The girls learn how to knit at a very young age. The boys learn to fish and hunt."

Price highlighted how proud she is that her whole family participates in bringing to life and sharing their past with others.

"My grandchildren, all five of them, are members of the Children of the Revolution. They love to come down here and play dress up and march and bang drums and learn at the same time," Price said. "There are people that come here from all over the United States, wanting to know more about their story."