Colleges and universities across the greater Tri-Cities report significant gains in new student enrollment, with Emory & Henry College and East Tennessee State University setting first-year class records.

Over the past three years, E&H has been increasing the size of its student body and is in the process of building new student housing. This fall marks the largest number of undergraduate students, 1,105, to attend classes at the E&H College campus since 2004, with around 425 new students.

In an August statement, E&H President John W. Wells highlighted that the growth in student enrollment at E&H is a positive step in the future of the college, which is set to become Emory and Henry University in 2024.

“This is a monumental time for Emory & Henry’s future,” Wells said. “It proves the value and worth of a degree from Emory & Henry and how our students are transformational beacons to society. More and more parents and students are putting their trust in our college to deliver the best education possible with an eye on student support and job placement or graduate school admission.”

ETSU also welcomed the largest first-year class in the university’s history since 2011, with over 2,150 students, and is the second consecutive year in which first-year enrollment at ETSU surpasses 2,000 students.

Over a three-year period, the university has seen a 31.37 percent increase in incoming first-year students.

Overall enrollment for the university has risen to 13,899, a 1.3 percent increase over last year’s 13,720 and graduate student enrollment is at 2,502 students this fall, another all-time high.

Another college that has seen a significant increase in new student enrollment is the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, which has enrolled 512 new students, with 114 of those students being transfers. This is the largest incoming class of students at UVA Wise since 2006 and is only 18 students from the record set in 2000.

UVA Wise Chancellor Donna Henry provided a breakdown of where the new students are coming from.

“Five% are from the Appalachian region, 5% are out of state, and the remainder are Virginians, and then within Virginia, the largest percentage, about half actually come from Southwest Virginia,” Henry said.

Henry explained that UVA Wise has restructured their admissions process, which now focuses less on standardized test scores and more on grade point averages, as well as changed its financial aid model.

“During that first fall in COVID, we actually dropped the requirements for standardized test scores, so while some students still submit their test scores, and they are included in our review, we are relying more on high school GPA as a requirement and a demonstration of success,” Henry said.

The changes that have been implemented at UVA Wise, which also includes registering the college on niche.com, have led to an increase in applications from prospective students from around 1,000 to 3,000.

An increase is also expected at King University in Bristol, Tenn.

Alexander Whitaker, the president of King University, highlighted that although they are yet to compile their fall of 2023 enrollment data, the number of new freshmen and transfer students is much larger than last year.

“While we won’t know final numbers until our official census date, we’re delighted to have welcomed to our Bristol campus a group of freshmen and transfer students that is approximately 15% to 20% larger than last year’s,” Whitaker said.

Whitaker credited certain programs as keys to the increase in enrollment.

“Strong interest in King’s programs, particularly our nursing, natural sciences, and business degrees, continues to increase,” Whitaker said. “This is good news not only for King but also for the Bristol region, as many of these students will one day become part of the workforce here.”