Amid rising COVID-19 cases and low vaccine rates, ETSU puts back mask requirement

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — East Tennessee State University will today begin requiring masks again in most indoor spaces for all students, faculty and staff, regardless of their vaccination status, school leaders said Tuesday.

In a joint statement, ETSU President Brian Noland and Dr. Bill Block, the vice president for clinical affairs and dean of Quillen College of Medicine, said they made the policy change due to the region’s floundering vaccine rates and explosion of new COVID-19 cases.

Most of the latter are tied to the delta variant, a highly infectious new strain of the coronavirus that causes the respiratory illness.

They also said that “evolving recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as reports that our local hospital system is nearing capacity,” drove the decision.

“We recognize that this situation is disappointing and discouraging, especially given the widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines,” they said in the statement. “Vaccination remains our best option for preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19, and ETSU vehemently encourages all students, faculty, and staff who have not been vaccinated to schedule an appointment as soon as possible.”