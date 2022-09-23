 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
All area schools receive full accreditation from Virginia

Virginia Middle School in Bristol, Virginia is 107 years old and was built in 1914.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

For the first time since 2014, for the 2022-23 school year, Virginia Middle School is among the 89% of schools across the Commonwealth of Virginia to receive accreditation.

Virginia Middle School had been partially accredited since 2011. The announcement comes after two years when the accreditation process was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Accreditation is given to schools based on them meeting certain academic standards set by the Virginia Department of Education, from test scores, student attendance, to dropout and graduation rates.

All Washington County, Virginia schools were fully accredited as well.

Virginia Middle School is not the only Bristol, Virginia school in the school system to have struggled with accreditation in the past. In 2015-2016 Washington-Lee Elementary did not receive accreditation and from 2016 to 2018, Highland Elementary was only partially accredited.

Since the last time schools received accreditation in Virginia, before COVID-19, the percentage of schools to receive accreditation has gone down from 92% in 2019-2020 to 89% in 2022-2023, which means that only 1,628 schools of the 1,830 schools in the state are now accredited.

Accreditation affects the amount of funding that schools  receive from the state.

Email: jmancera@bristolnews.com

