When Kingsport mom Chae Wells first learned of Tennessee’s new third grade retention law last November, she was met with a feeling of shock.

“It was quite a surprise,” Wells said. “That is why we banded together very quickly.”

Wells is among the parents around the state who have sprung into action, advocating for a change in the law, and who have been inspired by the efforts of Statewide Organizing for Community eMpowerment, or SOCM, a civic engagement organization that has helped lead the charge in rallying opponents of the law.

When parents started voicing concerns to SOCM in September, they took notice, said Austin Sauerbrei, executive director.

“An alarm bell started going off in counties all over the state,” Sauerbrei said. “Not just urban counties, but a lot of rural counties as well — alarm bells about the impact this law could actually have on our school districts and on our students.”

The law was signed by the governor in 2021 but went into effect this school year. It mandates third graders pass the English Language Arts portion of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program test, or TCAP, or be subject to state-mandated pathways to promotion.

As of late, the law has drawn scrutiny from parents, teachers and administrators. School boards have even joined in and passed resolutions advocating for an amendment, including the boards of Sullivan County Schools and Bristol Tennessee City Schools.

“One test on one day should not determine the future of our children,” Wells said. “These decisions should be made by teachers, principals, schools and the parents that see these kids every day.”

“Having retention decisions based solely on a standardized test makes no sense,” Sauerbrei said. “There’s no evidence; there’s no data to support it. There’s a lot of data and evidence saying that it is actually harmful to our students.”

If you ask Bristol’s state Sen. Jon Lundberg, chairman of the Senate Education Committee, the law is intended to set students up for success.

“We’ve got two-thirds to three-quarters of our kids who are not reading at grade level in third or fourth grade,” Lundberg said. “Local [districts] have had the opportunity to hold kids back and make improvements for decades — nothing’s happened … What we are trying to achieve is to make certain that more of our kids are prepared for success, not set up for failure.”

According to SOCM, 19 bills attempting to amend the law have been filed in Nashville so far this legislative session. SOCM is advocating for the passage of joint bills HB0107/SB1306 by Rep. Ron Travis and Sen. Paul Bailey. Travis said this month that the bill is a simple one that essentially returns the retention decision power back to local school districts.

“My bill just gives back the opportunity for the people that are around these children to be making the decisions and not letting it be just one test score that does make the decisions,” Travis said.

As the law sits currently, students without a proficient score — meaning they don’t meet or exceed expectations on the ELA portion of the TCAP test — face mandatory summer school with nearly perfect attendance and/or yearlong tutoring in fourth grade, depending on their score. Students “approaching expectations” can do either pathway to promotion, while those “below expectations” must do both.

Students who get promoted via the tutoring route must also show adequate growth on their fourth-grade ELA TCAP test in order to get promoted to fifth grade, and approaching students who opt for summer camp must show growth on a post-test.

Students can retest in the summer, but doing none of the law’s remedial efforts means automatic retention. There are exemptions for new English language learners, students who have already been retained and students with reading disabilities.

Locally, Bristol Tennessee City Schools Director Dr. Annette Tudor has voiced opposition to the law, calling it detrimental to students and disregarding of multiple data points. Tudor said last month that about 40% — or more than 100 — of the district’s third graders are at risk of retention.

Over the coming weeks, discussions about the law and possible amendments are expected to intensify.

SOCM is continuing its #MoreThanATest campaign, which includes a legislative action link where Tennesseans can contact their state representatives. \

This month, the group released an action guide encouraging correspondence with members of the House Education Administration Committee and the House K-12 Subcommittee. Both committees will play key roles in the potential passage of an amendment, SOCM says.

The Education Administration Committee is scheduled to have a hearing on the issue Wednesday, while the K-12 Subcommittee is scheduled to hear amendments March 7.