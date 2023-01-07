54 years of teaching and still going strong

Jim McCall’s energy fills the classroom as he tells his students about ecosystems and oceans this week. It was multiplication and division a few days ago.

It’s not hard to spot the teacher among the 20-some fourth-grade students at Abingdon Elementary. He’s the one sporting a tie and knit vest, customary attire for the well-dressed teacher who has made the Washington County school his workplace for more than half of a century.

Actually, 54 years this month to be exact. No doubt, the teacher is certainly among the longest-serving educators in the county.

At age 76, he has no plans of retiring anytime soon. In fact, before the end of the school year, he plans to renew his teaching certificate for another 10 years.

The elementary educator is a legend, of sorts, having taught close to 4,000 students during his teaching career and all at the same school.

“I can’t believe it’s been that long,” said McCall, who began his teaching career at Abingdon Elementary in 1969. That is the same year astronaut Neil Armstrong set foot on the moon. The cost of a gallon of gas in 1969 was 35 cents.

As a first generation college student, McCall compares his love for teaching with the dreams of his grandmother.

“My grandmother was born in 1898 and she wanted to be a school teacher. She finished high school, but she had to stay at home after that and work on the farm.”

His longevity is catching the attention of community members.

Last month, McCall was awarded a framed certificate of appreciation for his service to Washington County by the Kiwanis Club of Abingdon. The club’s mission is to improve the lives of children around the world. In addition, McCall was elected as an honorary member of the club.

The people who work with him everyday can’t say enough about the stellar teacher.

“I think it’s his authenticity that makes him so beloved,” Dr. Brian Ratliff, superintendent of Washington County, Virginia Public Schools, said about McCall.

“He builds and maintains genuine relationships with students and their families. He’s probably the most authentic educator I’ve had the privilege to work with.”

Leslie Cumbow, assistant principal at Abingdon Elementary, said she would be hard pressed to find anyone in Washington County who has anything but positive things to say about the teacher.

“He’s an asset to our students, our faculty, our county, and the teaching profession. He literally is the first person to arrive at school in the morning and the last person to leave. He is truly a blessing,” Cumbow said.

McCall’s accomplishments——and energy level——just never seem to end.

The teacher took on a second job after school more than 40 years ago, working as a part-time assistant at Farris Funeral Home after the owners requested his help. During that time, he has helped with visitations and administrative duties. His part-time co-worker in the office is Gloria Surber, who was in McCall’s first sixth-grade class in 1969.

A love of children

When McCall first started teaching at Abingdon Elementary, the teachers and staff took him under their wings.

“I was the only male teacher, and I just had turned 22,” said McCall, who believes one of his greatest rewards of teaching is the camaraderie he shares with other faculty members.

“We’re just like family. We even socialize outside of school” he said. “But, the greatest reason for wanting to stay is my love for the children. I’ve got a soft heart, I guess, just like my parents and my grandparents.”

McCall said it didn’t take long for him to realize when he began teaching he has what it takes to make a difference in the lives of his students.

“You have to be able to meet each child where they are and help them reach goals during the year. Some children are ideal students while others are a little more challenging,” he said. “The children have to know you care about them.”

Though education has changed throughout the years, McCall’s dedication remains constant.

The bottom line, he said, is to exhibit patience and to persevere. “You have to be someone who can be a problem solver especially with students who are more challenging.”

Many of his students have gone on to work at noteworthy jobs. One became a pediatric neurosurgeon. Some have served in military Special Forces units. Others have followed in his footsteps,

Bailey Waldecker, 29, who teaches kindergarten at Abingdon Elementary, was in McCall’s fourth-grade class 21 years ago in 2002.

“He was always one of my favorite teachers and that’s why I decided to become a teacher so that I could influence kids in the way that he influenced me. Now, it’s great to be working with him. Who’d ever thought I’d be working with one of my teachers,” she laughed.

McCall has found himself teaching the grandchildren of some of his first students. “That’s worth more than money to me,” he said.

A changing system

McCall has seen many changes in the education system throughout his career. Fifty some years after he began teaching, technology dominates the classrooms with the use of smart boards, laptops, and digital devises. The big thing now, he said, is implementing project-based learning in the classroom, a teaching method in which students learn by actively engaging in real-world and personally meaningful projects.

McCall retrieved a tattered and yellowed newspaper from his desk drawer that his students created in 1970 while studying the Civil War in his classroom. The students wrote text and headlines in a newspaper format for the special project.

“Turns out, I was teaching project-based learning years ago,” he said with a grin.

Recent things like gun violence and COVID-19 have impacted the school systems, but, probably the greatest change is the attitude of students, he said. A loss of parenting skills and a collapse of the traditional family has created many children who lack respect for their elders, McCall said.

“In 1969, I taught sixth-grade students. Those students were disciplined and respectful. Parents were really behind you. The bleachers would be full of parents during a PTA meeting back then.”

One of his fourth-grade objectives is to teach his students responsibility and to let them know they are accountable for their actions.

“If they make wrong choices, they know there will be consequences,” he said.

No regrets

McCall said he’s never regretted his decision to enter the education system. It’s almost like he was born to teach. He remembers that as a child he loved playing school with his younger cousins.

Interestingly, McCall didn’t study education in college.

McCall graduated from East Tennessee State University in 1968 with a degree in business education for high school with a minor in science education. Though he didn’t plan on teaching young children, he landed his first job at Abingdon Elementary when a vacancy became available.

“I knew the classroom was where I belonged. I loved it,” said the teacher, who didn’t waste any time earning a teaching certificate in elementary education and going on to receive a master’s degree in elementary education.

“When I see my former students who are older, I tell them to choose a career they will love to do because 98% of living is loving what you do.”

That’s a philosophy that’s kept McCall going for so many years. It’s not just a job for McCall—-it’s a life purpose.