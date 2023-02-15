ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County Virginia School Board has received 18 applications in its search for a new superintendent, according to a written statement.

Current, long-time Superintendent Brian Ratliff has announced plans to retire later this year.

The board enlisted the aid of the Virginia School Boards Association in seeking applicants for the job. The process “has generated significant interest and received well qualified applicants from Virginia and other states, according to the statement.

Of the 18 applicants, 11 are from Virginia while there were seven out-of-state applicants, including three from North Carolina and one each from Maryland, New Mexico, New York and Utah.

Nine are current or former superintendents, four are assistant, associate or deputy superintendents, three are central office administrators and two are principals or building level administrators.

The field includes 13 men and five women.

The School Board will begin the next phase in the process after reviewing applications and selecting candidates to interview for this position, according to the statement. A public notice will be given for a 15-day window within which candidate interviews will take place.