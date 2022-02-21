10% pay increases proposed in school budget

BRISTOL, Va. — The city School Board received its first look at the division’s proposed $47.8 million general fund spending plan for fiscal 2022-23 Monday, but much uncertainty remains.

That total amount is $2.68 million more than the current fiscal year budget, which ends July 1. It anticipates an additional $3.9 million in state funding, a $2.14 million decrease in federal funding and increased funding from the city.

All figures are tentative because it is based on the state budget submitted by former Gov. Ralph Northam, which is currently being debated in Richmond. The House and Senate have developed very different budget documents, so there is potential for much to change, Superintendent Keith Perrigan warned the School Board during its called meeting.

“I expect we may get a decrease from the House, as it compares to the governor’s budget, but an increase compared to where we are currently,” Perrigan said. “When you see the Senate budget, it will be an increase to both — an increase in the amount we’re receiving this year, but also a slight increase from Gov. Northam’s budget.”

The city school budget, as proposed, includes a recommended 10% pay increase for teachers, which represents about $1.7 million for all division employees. That would be the largest salary increase since 1998, with half of that included in Northam’s budget.

“We’ve made significant impact on our salary scales to make ourselves more competitive within our region, so this is a huge amount,” Perrigan said. “Gov. Northam recommended a 5% raise in each year of the biennium, but the budget includes more money in the first year of the biennium than in the second year. This gets money into the hands of our people faster, and it helps those folks who are getting close to retirement.”

The House version of the budget reduces the raise to 4% for each of the two years and reduces at-risk, add-on funding, which Bristol receives due to its high student poverty levels, Perrigan said.

“The Senate version keeps the raise the same and the at-risk, add-on funding the same, plus gives a $1,000 bonus. So we’re kind of cheering for the House in some areas and the Senate in some areas,” Perrigan said after the meeting.

The increase is not just for teachers and administrators, Perrigan said.

“We are doing some major revisions to our support staff scale, which is similar with a similar amount of raise,” he said.

The Northam budget also includes a dramatic increase in the amount of local effort required to fund education, Perrigan said.

Bristol, Virginia allocated $6.78 million for the school system during the current fiscal year, but that would be below the maintenance of effort required by the state for the next fiscal year, which rises to $7.19 million. The school system’s draft budget request seeks nearly $7.64 million from the city, which is about $500,000 above the minimum.

“In required local effort, the state calculates what it costs to operate a school to minimum standards, which are the Standards of Quality, and the Department of Education puts that out annually. The state and locality have to split that funding of SOQs and use the local composite index to do that,” Perrigan said.

The city’s composite index is calculated using real property values, average gross income of residents and sales tax revenues collected. The city’s composite index is 0.3058, which means the city is expected to pay for 30% of the cost of education with the state responsible for 70%.

“The state this year recommends the city fund $7.2 million, and that is a significant increase from what has been required in years past,” he said. “In 2017 the local required effort was $4.7 million. Our appropriations from the city have not gone up much, but the amount above the required minimum has gone down drastically. We’re just asking the city to maintain that $400,000 above [minimum] as a safety net. If your locality falls below the required local effort, then the School Board loses their state funding until that amount is made up.”

About 38.4% of the city school system’s general fund revenue is expected from unrestricted state monies, with another 12.5% in restricted state money. About 31.6% comes from the federal government, 15.9% from local government and 1.5% from other sources, according to the proposed budget.

Total spending for the upcoming fiscal year is expected to top $52.9 million, or about $4 million more than this year, barring major changes.

Perrigan expects to present the proposed budget to the City Council next month. The School Board is expected to approve it by the middle of March.

