EDUCATION BEAT: Words at funerals

If you are fully vaccinated, my friends, and are physically able, please consider attending the funeral services of any friend or family member in person.
In my life, I have never regretted attending a funeral service for a friend or family member.
Yes, it is easy for any of us to find every excuse in the world for not going to a funeral.
But we don’t go for ourselves. We go for others. And we often go with words to say (even if we are sometimes at a loss to find them once we arrive).
I have been asked to speak at many a funeral service over the years. I always make certain my words are both positive and uplifting.
But as is often the case with many things in life, we can sometimes learn how to do our best by watching the worst. Several years back, I attended a funeral service after the tragic death of a young friend. The presiding pastor spoke the following words; “We know that no suicide can make it to heaven.” However false his point may have been, this man continued to hammer it home, again and again, deriding the deceased at virtually every word.
So I got up and walked out. And I motioned for the family to follow me. Which they did.
Was I rude? Maybe. But not nearly as rude (or nearly as wrong) as this pastor, who obviously thought God had died and put him in charge of deciding the fate of all souls.
I have spoken at the funeral services of several of my own family members, including my own parents. Those were heartbreaking times, of course. Oh, but what an honor to speak words of comfort to the rest of the family.
A funeral is neither the time nor the place to speak ill of the dead. But it is a most opportune and wonderful time and place to celebrate their life.
I have spoken at the burials of homeless friends where no one came but me. Literally. No one. I whispered words that no one heard but me. Yet I spoke as positively, and in as uplifting a way, as if the whole world were there listening.
I once spoke at the funeral service of a friend who many others might refer to as a “lady of the night.” Yes, she was a friend of mine. After I spoke, someone approached me with a facetious smirk and wondered aloud to me whether this lady would “actually ever get into heaven.”
Now I’m basically an easygoing soul, but my Irish temper has been known to flash out toward downright arrogance and injustice; especially when they’re paired together at funerals. So I replied, “I’m bettin’ she’s way more likely to get in than you.”
Over many years of attending countless funerals, I have now come to the opinion that one often reveals one’s true inner self by what words one says at such a time about the recently deceased.
I have also spoken at the final laying to rest of several beloved pets. Surely our pets deserve a few honorable and loving words, as well. I’ve been known to shed more than a few tears at such times, too. There’s something cosmically enriching about loving animals that aren’t human.
So when I go through that funeral line, what words do I say to the bereaved? Well, after all I’ve written here already, I’ve honestly found that any specific words I may say at such a time don’t normally appear to matter all that much. I feel I am a likely candidate to utter among the dumbest words ever spoken as I walk through funeral receiving lines, as I become so emotional and tongue-tied. But I’ve found what actually does matter (and matters a whole, whole lot) is simply to show that I care. And I’ve already spoken that loud and clear. Just by being there.
Ben Talley is a member of the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence, and a recipient of the Bristol Mayors Award for community service to his hometown