EDUCATION BEAT: Words at funerals

If you are fully vaccinated, my friends, and are physically able, please consider attending the funeral services of any friend or family member in person.

In my life, I have never regretted attending a funeral service for a friend or family member.

Yes, it is easy for any of us to find every excuse in the world for not going to a funeral.

But we don’t go for ourselves. We go for others. And we often go with words to say (even if we are sometimes at a loss to find them once we arrive).

I have been asked to speak at many a funeral service over the years. I always make certain my words are both positive and uplifting.

But as is often the case with many things in life, we can sometimes learn how to do our best by watching the worst. Several years back, I attended a funeral service after the tragic death of a young friend. The presiding pastor spoke the following words; “We know that no suicide can make it to heaven.” However false his point may have been, this man continued to hammer it home, again and again, deriding the deceased at virtually every word.

So I got up and walked out. And I motioned for the family to follow me. Which they did.