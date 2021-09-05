EDUCATION BEAT: We are the Ocean

“Why don’t we call our planet the Ocean instead of the Earth, Mr. Talley?” a third-grader asked me once upon a time.
Like any good teacher, I answered his question with another question, striving to get him to think more deeply (not to mention that such a method is also a savvy trick for buying some time while one thinks more deeply toward a reasonable answer). “Can you show me why you think we should call it the Ocean?” I asked him.
The bright, inquisitive little boy seized our classroom globe and held it out in front of him. Then he slowly spun the globe, while telling me to back up across the room.
“Don’t you see it from back there, Mr. Talley?” asked the little genius (an ability to think deeply is inherent in virtually all children, if we teach them how to develop it themselves).
I was still developing the “right” answer in my mind when he said, “Don’t you see, Mr. T.? Don’t you see how the further away you get, the bluer it looks? We must look totally blue from far away. I think our planet should be called the Ocean, not the Earth.”
No, this child had never read scientist Carl Sagan’s powerful and elegant “pale blue dot” synopsis of Earth as viewed from outer space. This child also had a so-called serious learning disability. He virtually never read at all on his own. But like us all, he was very bright in his own way.
I thought of this bright little boy today as I hiked in the rain on a trail deep within the Steele Creek Park woods of Bristol.
It was “hurricane rain,” the remnants of Hurricane Ida, which recently battered the Gulf Coast. I felt I could almost smell the ocean while my lungs inhaled the freshness at each new breath; as the rain washed away countless airborne impurities, man-made pollutants and allergens.
Much like the surface of the planet on which we live (whether one calls it Earth or Ocean), our bodies are mostly made up of water. If need be, most of us can survive for several weeks without food. But none of us can live more than a few days without water. Liquid water is truly the elixir of life as we know it. Here on Earth (or Ocean) we know of nowhere life exists without it. And everywhere we find it here, we find that life in some form does exist.
As I walked in the hurricane rain, a horse fly suddenly zoomed beneath my hat and pierced the back of my neck. Blood she was after. Blood; salt water with plenty of nutrients added.
My hands are still relatively quick for “an old man,” so I slapped the horsefly into her next incarnation. I felt bad, at least a little, because I knew it was a female who was only doing what she was made to do by nature; obtaining nutrients for egg production, to create children of her own (the kindred hope of all living things great and small).
Yes, we all need water to live here on this planet. And we all drink the same water. Again. And again. Which is precisely why we must be mindful to take great care of it. “Water is us,” so to speak.
How about a fact perhaps even more amazing than the reality that the H2O that fell on our heads today in Bristol had only a couple of days before been swirled skyward by a huge storm a thousand miles away in the Gulf of Mexico? Yes, an even more amazing fact than that might be this; every single person alive today consists of water molecules that were once part of the bodies of dinosaurs.
No, that’s not a scientific hypothesis. That’s a scientific fact — as verifiable and reliable as the sun having risen this morning (well, OK, the Earth/Ocean rotated, the sun really didn’t rise). Every drop of water on our planet is recycled. Constantly. Again. And again. All of it. And all living things on our planet are made of water.
So in a very real sense, my little friend was right; we are the Ocean.
Ben Talley is a member of the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence, and a Bristol Mayors Award recipient for a lifetime of community service to his hometown.