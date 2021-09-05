EDUCATION BEAT: We are the Ocean

“Why don’t we call our planet the Ocean instead of the Earth, Mr. Talley?” a third-grader asked me once upon a time.

Like any good teacher, I answered his question with another question, striving to get him to think more deeply (not to mention that such a method is also a savvy trick for buying some time while one thinks more deeply toward a reasonable answer). “Can you show me why you think we should call it the Ocean?” I asked him.

The bright, inquisitive little boy seized our classroom globe and held it out in front of him. Then he slowly spun the globe, while telling me to back up across the room.

“Don’t you see it from back there, Mr. Talley?” asked the little genius (an ability to think deeply is inherent in virtually all children, if we teach them how to develop it themselves).

I was still developing the “right” answer in my mind when he said, “Don’t you see, Mr. T.? Don’t you see how the further away you get, the bluer it looks? We must look totally blue from far away. I think our planet should be called the Ocean, not the Earth.”