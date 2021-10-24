EDUCATION BEAT | The Great White Ape of Steele Creek Park

The ape didn’t even make a sound. He only sat there, deeply saddened, all the more so because it was children who were hurting him.

He bled to death — or so some say.

The next morning his blood-spattered cage was found empty. The huge steel bars were bent apart.

In front of the cage were large bloody footprints, which appeared to follow the tracks of a group of smaller footprints into the woods that are now Steele Creek Park.

Deep in the woods the smaller footprints suddenly disappeared. No other trace of the boys was ever found.

Now some folks will tell you, even today, the Great White Ape lives on in the woods of Steele Creek Park.

They say sometimes the ape goes for days, or even weeks, without food — on purpose.

(Now enters a big pause in my tale. Here the children usually ask the question, “Why?”)

Because ever since that terrible night … he only eats children!

Of course, at this point, the children erupt with a series of hoots and hollers loud enough to deafen most large primates.