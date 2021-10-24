EDUCATION BEAT | The Great White Ape of Steele Creek Park

My little sister bought it for me when I was in college. It was a remarkably lifelike gorilla suit, complete with a mask, hands, and even feet. She spray painted it white (I suppose for camouflage since she bought it in winter).
By the time I began teaching elementary school, I would intertwine lessons with stories of the legendary creature that just happened to inhabit the woods of our local Steele Creek Park.
One of the dearest friends I ever had, Glen Eads, and I were teaching together at Bristol’s Highland View Elementary. We planned to take our classes on an early spring field trip to hike at Steele Creek Park, so it was the perfect time to unwind a Great White Ape yarn.
The day before our trip, I “warned” the children about the legend. I told how a circus had once come through town and camped in the area that is now the park.
I told of how the circus’ most special attraction was a huge albino gorilla.
The Great White Ape, he was called by all.
In spite of his great size and strength, the ape was shy and gentle. He had especially grown to love visits with children.
Then one night, some cruel-minded boys snuck into the circus and came to the cage of the Great White Ape. There they prodded and poked him with long sharp sticks until he bled.
The ape didn’t even make a sound. He only sat there, deeply saddened, all the more so because it was children who were hurting him.
He bled to death — or so some say.
The next morning his blood-spattered cage was found empty. The huge steel bars were bent apart.
In front of the cage were large bloody footprints, which appeared to follow the tracks of a group of smaller footprints into the woods that are now Steele Creek Park.
Deep in the woods the smaller footprints suddenly disappeared. No other trace of the boys was ever found.
Now some folks will tell you, even today, the Great White Ape lives on in the woods of Steele Creek Park.
They say sometimes the ape goes for days, or even weeks, without food — on purpose.
(Now enters a big pause in my tale. Here the children usually ask the question, “Why?”)
Because ever since that terrible night … he only eats children!
Of course, at this point, the children erupt with a series of hoots and hollers loud enough to deafen most large primates.
So I remind them, in a bit of a hushed tone, “It’s now early springtime of the year. Not many kids have ventured into those woods since last fall. So, as we hike through his territory tomorrow, keep in mind that the Great White Ape is going to be very, very … hungry.”
Again, utter pandemonium erupts, enough to make any real ape head for the hills.
The next day, before the classes board the buses, Mr. Eads announces to the children that Mr. Talley has “fallen ill” and can’t make the field trip.
As the children arrive at the park and enter the forest, little do they know that yours truly is not ill, but alive and very well. I’m wearing the Great White Ape suit, hidden in wait along the trail (all the while praying fervently that a big bad bear doesn’t happen by).
Mr. Eads reiterates part of the legend as he leads the children into the deep woods. He warns them that, if they see the ape, they should run down the hill toward the golf course.
Suddenly a white flash leaps from behind a tree and charges toward the children. The Great White Ape has arrived. He begins throwing around fallen branches, roaring, and running toward the children.
I suppose anyone playing golf that day observed a most unusual occurrence, as virtually all the children followed Mr. Eads’ advice.
A child who lagged behind was grabbed by the beast. Named Bobbie Sue, she was captured and carried away toward the woods.
Unknown to the other children, the ape immediately whispered to her, “Bobbie Sue, it’s just me — Mr. Talley. You’re OK. Just keep screaming like I’m real.”
Several brave souls charged back up the hill and into the woods to save Bobbie Sue. One child named Josh (who later aptly served in the armed forces) even tried to tackle me.
At which point the Great White Ape spun around, pulled off his mask, and grinned more like a big monkey than a gorilla.
Ben Talley is a member of the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence, and a recipient of the Bristol Mayors Award for community service to his hometown.