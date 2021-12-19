EDUCATION BEAT | The Appalachian Literacy Initiative

My very first day teaching in public elementary school, Jimmy looked up at me and said, “Mr. Talley, I just can’t hardly read. And it makes every subject in school so hard because I can’t.”

Of course, I then took it upon myself to see that Jimmy was swamped by good books galore, both at school and at home.

The Appalachian Literacy Initiative, a nonprofit right here in good ol’ Bristol, helps kids like Jimmy get access to their own good books at home. In fact, these wonderful people are giving me hundreds of new children’s books to distribute the very morning I am typing this column. (Due to my partnering up with another great local nonprofit, Communities in Schools, every one of those books will find its way directly into the hands of local elementary-aged children.)

Before going on, I’d like to add one more integral (but often overlooked) factor in getting children to read at home; the fact is they must have at least one significant caretaker at home who sees their need to read and provides them with a safe and quiet place. I found this fact out early in my career, too. Just handing out books to kids can often be much like handing out cash to the poor; the waste can be phenomenal.