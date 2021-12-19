EDUCATION BEAT | The Appalachian Literacy Initiative

My very first day teaching in public elementary school, Jimmy looked up at me and said, “Mr. Talley, I just can’t hardly read. And it makes every subject in school so hard because I can’t.”
Of course, I then took it upon myself to see that Jimmy was swamped by good books galore, both at school and at home.
The Appalachian Literacy Initiative, a nonprofit right here in good ol’ Bristol, helps kids like Jimmy get access to their own good books at home. In fact, these wonderful people are giving me hundreds of new children’s books to distribute the very morning I am typing this column. (Due to my partnering up with another great local nonprofit, Communities in Schools, every one of those books will find its way directly into the hands of local elementary-aged children.)
Before going on, I’d like to add one more integral (but often overlooked) factor in getting children to read at home; the fact is they must have at least one significant caretaker at home who sees their need to read and provides them with a safe and quiet place. I found this fact out early in my career, too. Just handing out books to kids can often be much like handing out cash to the poor; the waste can be phenomenal.
Unless. Unless someone is there who can help the child’s caregiver make a strong connection as to how priceless these books can be to their child’s future. And that’s where someone like yours truly comes in, as I play “Santa” each year to a countless number of our town’s neediest families.
While I’m visiting a home as Santa I have everyone’s rapt attention. So with a sense of joy (but also with solemn intent) I ask all the family to promise Santa — right there on the spot — that the children be encouraged to read the books they have received; and that they will have a quiet and uninterrupted time and place to do so daily. I also ask the caregivers to promise me that they will read “along with” every young child there daily. (And who wants to lie to Santa Claus?)
No, not every family keeps this promise. But a surprisingly good number do.
I’d now like to quote directly from the website of Appalachian Literacy Initiative:
“Appalachian Literacy Initiative is a 501(c)3 based out of Bristol, Tennessee, and founded in 2018. Our mission is to give children quality books and share a love of reading.
“Around third grade, schools shift from teaching students to read to teaching other subjects through reading. Eighty-three percent of low-income students do not read at a proficient level by the end of third grade. If they don’t reach proficiency by the end of fourth grade, they are four times more likely than their proficient classmates to drop out of high school.
“Sixty-one percent of low-income students have no personal books at all in their own homes. Studies show that increasing access to books increases reading levels and decreases high school dropout rates.
“To contact us, email appalachianlit@gmail.com. Thank you for being part of our mission. We rely on your support to unlock students’ futures.
“Since we get our books at steep discounts from publishers and social justice initiatives, the most efficient way for you to help us is with a cash donation.
“Checks can be mailed to: Appalachian Literacy Initiative, P.O. Box 3283, Bristol TN 37625.
“You can also donate through PayPal at their website: readappalachian.org.
“If you wish to donate books, please mail them to the P.O. Box address. If you are local to Bristol, please email us at appalachianlit@gmail.com, and we can schedule a time to pick them up! Please note that we only accept new, unread books.”
There you have it, my friends. Other than love, perhaps some of the greatest gifts you can give a child at Christmas time are good books that they like, a safe and quiet place to read them and your honest encouragement to do so.
I was so blessed as a child. My family didn’t have a lot of material means, but my mother made sure we had books. Which brings to mind a favorite old saying of mine, “Luckier than I you will never be, for I had a mother who read to me.”
Ben Talley is a member of the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence and a recipient of the Bristol Mayors Award for lifetime community service to his hometown.