EDUCATION BEAT: Saint Francis of Assisi and you and me

As of this writing, I’m in the midst of house-sitting two dogs for 10 straight nights.

Each day, I drop in back home to spend some time with my two cats, who miss me at night right now.

I also drop by every day to let the dog of a childhood friend (who works long hours in Bristol) out to potty. I love the dog. Yes, and the human friend, too.

I still take my daily walk in the woods with the birds and the bees and the wild beasts. Lately, I’ve noticed that even bears are beginning to not run from me.

I’m no saint, of course, but I do feel somewhat of a strong kinship to the much-beloved Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. Indeed, Saint Francis could well be viewed as the original Earth Day/animal rights advocate. He praised all creatures as brothers and sisters under God. He deeply cared for all the poor of this world, as his mission also included, of course, the downtrodden members of our own animal species, homo sapiens.

(You’re calling humans “animals,” Mr. T.? Yes, but only because we are. All humans are mammals. And all mammals are animals. That we humans are animals can be a difficult fact for some in our modern vastly-removed-from-nature world to swallow. But, oh, how cosmically harmonious and wondrous a realization it is when we do.)