EDUCATION BEAT: Saint Francis of Assisi and you and me

As of this writing, I’m in the midst of house-sitting two dogs for 10 straight nights.
Each day, I drop in back home to spend some time with my two cats, who miss me at night right now.
I also drop by every day to let the dog of a childhood friend (who works long hours in Bristol) out to potty. I love the dog. Yes, and the human friend, too.
I still take my daily walk in the woods with the birds and the bees and the wild beasts. Lately, I’ve noticed that even bears are beginning to not run from me.
I’m no saint, of course, but I do feel somewhat of a strong kinship to the much-beloved Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. Indeed, Saint Francis could well be viewed as the original Earth Day/animal rights advocate. He praised all creatures as brothers and sisters under God. He deeply cared for all the poor of this world, as his mission also included, of course, the downtrodden members of our own animal species, homo sapiens.
(You’re calling humans “animals,” Mr. T.? Yes, but only because we are. All humans are mammals. And all mammals are animals. That we humans are animals can be a difficult fact for some in our modern vastly-removed-from-nature world to swallow. But, oh, how cosmically harmonious and wondrous a realization it is when we do.)
Upon researching Saint Francis further, I felt as if I’d found a long lost friend. And not only a dear friend, but my spiritual kin. The following quotes are a few attributed to Francis that I particularly like.
“Preach the Gospel at all times. When necessary; use words.” (It’s how I strive to live. Yes, I fail. Constantly. Notice I used the word “strive.”)
“In giving, we receive.” (Again, this is something I daily strive to live. And it’s a heckuva lot of fun, too! No wonder Saint Francis was purportedly filled with constant inner joy. I get it. I hope you do, too, my friends.)
“All the darkness in the world cannot extinguish the light of a single candle.” (Yep, I’m a believer. During even my darkest bouts of depression, I have somehow known a light was there, whether I could see it or not.)
“It is in pardoning that we are pardoned.” (I have personally found, again and again in my life, that forgiveness frees my spirit in ways that vengeance can never come close.)
Francis chose to live close to the poor and even intentionally became poor, to better relate to their plight. (I can certainly relate.)
Due to his different ways and ideas, Francis was sometimes looked upon as being eccentric, even foolish. (Again, I can relate. The times I’ve been called foolish and eccentric might number more than the remaining hairs left on my head.)
Like Saint Francis, the Native American tribes also developed an immensely profound attachment to all animals. They, too, referred to the animals as brothers and sisters. Literally. As did Saint Francis.
Over my many years of teaching elementary school students and adult jail inmates alike, I’ve come up with a generalization that has proven itself many times over. Like all generalizations, it’s not fail proof. But it’s pretty darn close. That generalization would be: You can discern the general character of a person by how they treat animals.
I have no doubt that many of my friends who read these words love and care for animals (and all the poor and needy of the world) just as much as me. Which makes us something much more than friends; it makes us spiritual kin.
We are in good company.
Ben Talley is a member of the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence, and a recipient of the Bristol Mayors Award for community service to his hometown.