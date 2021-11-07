EDUCATION BEAT | Real teachers

Last week, just before Halloween, I was invited to two local schools to tell scary stories to kids.

I was impressed by the kids, yes. As always. Children want to be loved and give love. They are marvels to be around. As I entered a first-grade classroom a little girl ran up to me with a drawing she had just colored in art class. “This is for you. I love you,” she said.

But the teachers I saw at Washington and Lee Elementary School and Highland View Elementary School also impressed me immensely. It’s kind of funny; I never fully realized just how hard teaching is until after I retired. It is an emotionally and physically draining profession. I threw my whole being into it. Every day. Every moment. And I have never regretted doing so.

Though I had taken a total of over 300 kids hiking over the course of this past summer (yes, at different times), I had not taught in a formal classroom setting in a year-and-a-half, since my retirement. So when I was about 30 minutes into my storytelling with Washington and Lee first-graders — I grew strangely exhausted. I’m currently in great shape for hiking straight up any mountain within 100 miles of Bristol — and for babysitting my new granddaughter all day (both of which require great energy). But downright bonafide, student-engaged classroom teaching is apparently an altogether different matter.