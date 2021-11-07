EDUCATION BEAT | Real teachers

Last week, just before Halloween, I was invited to two local schools to tell scary stories to kids.
I was impressed by the kids, yes. As always. Children want to be loved and give love. They are marvels to be around. As I entered a first-grade classroom a little girl ran up to me with a drawing she had just colored in art class. “This is for you. I love you,” she said.
But the teachers I saw at Washington and Lee Elementary School and Highland View Elementary School also impressed me immensely. It’s kind of funny; I never fully realized just how hard teaching is until after I retired. It is an emotionally and physically draining profession. I threw my whole being into it. Every day. Every moment. And I have never regretted doing so.
Though I had taken a total of over 300 kids hiking over the course of this past summer (yes, at different times), I had not taught in a formal classroom setting in a year-and-a-half, since my retirement. So when I was about 30 minutes into my storytelling with Washington and Lee first-graders — I grew strangely exhausted. I’m currently in great shape for hiking straight up any mountain within 100 miles of Bristol — and for babysitting my new granddaughter all day (both of which require great energy). But downright bonafide, student-engaged classroom teaching is apparently an altogether different matter.
Bless you, Mrs. Jessica Watts, for inviting me to your wonderful school, Washington and Lee. The efforts you and your colleagues make every day to inspire our children to work hard academically and to be better people is monumental. All the first-grade children were precious and well-behaved. It was an honor and a privilege to be among them, if only for the briefest while.
That same evening, I traveled to Highland View for two straight hours of scary storytelling. This time, entire families were present, not just children. I would estimate nearly 100 souls altogether visited with me for a few frights.
The Highland View community in Bristol has always been a special favorite of mine (I taught at HV for three of my fondest years back in the 90s, with two fantastic principals, Donna Hale and Mike Braswell). Bless you, Kennedy Murray, for inviting me to your wonderful school. Ever since I taught you in elementary school, I knew you’d do great things in this world. (Kennedy is currently the communities in schools coordinator at Highland View.)
Then it all came to me why I was getting so tired being with these children; a real teacher is always emotionally involved with every child who comes their way. The children literally “become ours,” if only for a while. If you’ve ever fiercely and dearly loved a child, my friends, then multiply that factor by how many wee ones are in a classroom and you may begin to get the feeling a dedicated teacher feels every day, all day long (and often, far into every night).
I once had a well-intentioned colleague tell me that I was too emotionally involved with my students. She also held the opinion that all public schools would eventually go strictly to “computer-only learning,” and that “real” teachers would no longer be needed.
She was a dear lady, but how wrong I hope she will always be.
The “caring, emotive, personally engaging, inspiring” part of us is precisely what makes a “real” teacher. If our children were taught all day long by a computer, what would they become? Smarter? Would they have better test scores? Maybe. But they would become neither smarter nor better in all the ways only a real teacher can teach them; inspiring self-responsibility, integrity, persistence, courage, empathy, resilience and compassion.
Please join me in offering a special salute to all the real teachers out there (and they are many).
Few people ever truly get to experience (firsthand) how hard you work; both physically and mentally. Every moment of every day. We will always need you. Within you lies the inspiration on which our entire American republic depends.
Ben Talley is a member of the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence, and a recipient of the Bristol Mayors Award for a lifetime of community service to his hometown.