EDUCATION BEAT: Planting apple trees, planting children

Planting apple trees — such a hopeful and meaningful thing for children to do during these times. Or at any time.

It is true that apple trees provide food directly to humans and wildlife. But perhaps even better than that, they keep beloved grandmothers busy baking tasty pies.

Over the past couple of decades (thanks to the beneficence of many friends who have so kindly supported me in the endeavor), I have personally given away many a seedling tree (of varying species) to every student at several local elementary schools. As a result, these children have planted many a pine, oak, spruce, redbud and maple tree in the Bristol area over the years. The total number of seedling trees I have delivered to local school children now stands at somewhere close to 35,000.

Many of these local students (some of whom are now adults) have sent me pics on Facebook of the once-seedling-sized trees they planted long ago, now standing much taller than them.

Yet we have never planted apple trees.

This coming school year, we plan to rectify that oversight.