EDUCATION BEAT: Planting apple trees, planting children

Planting apple trees — such a hopeful and meaningful thing for children to do during these times. Or at any time.
It is true that apple trees provide food directly to humans and wildlife. But perhaps even better than that, they keep beloved grandmothers busy baking tasty pies.
Over the past couple of decades (thanks to the beneficence of many friends who have so kindly supported me in the endeavor), I have personally given away many a seedling tree (of varying species) to every student at several local elementary schools. As a result, these children have planted many a pine, oak, spruce, redbud and maple tree in the Bristol area over the years. The total number of seedling trees I have delivered to local school children now stands at somewhere close to 35,000.
Many of these local students (some of whom are now adults) have sent me pics on Facebook of the once-seedling-sized trees they planted long ago, now standing much taller than them.
Yet we have never planted apple trees.
This coming school year, we plan to rectify that oversight.
And these apple trees will not be planted as seedlings. They will be delivered at 4-5 feet tall, taller than many elementary aged children themselves. Therefore, although we will not be able to plant as prolifically, the survival chances of each individual apple tree will be greatly enhanced, as compared to planting them as wee seedlings.
Trees prevent erosion. Trees produce oxygen. Trees soak up carbon. Trees increase property values. Trees beautify our local community in every way.
Apple trees, in particular, will provide wonderful hands-on, real-life science lesson opportunities for the students at each school, as well. Pollination is a miracle to behold. Each school will receive at least two different types of apple trees to plant. (Experts agree that all apple trees, even self-pollinating varieties, produce better with cross-pollination.)
And thanks to people like you, my friends, plant them we will.
If you’d personally like to help us in our noble venture, please mail in your donation (by Sept. 10) to: Ben Talley, P.O. Box 861, Bristol VA 24203. (Or if you wish to use Venmo: Ben-Talley-7.)
$25, $50, $100 — your help for the children is greatly appreciated. Your kind donation also helps support meeting the basic needs of many at-risk children and their families. You are not just helping plant apple trees; you are helping plant children.
If you received a print edition of today’s Bristol Herald-Courier, then you likely will find a large, colorful flyer related to this project inserted within.
Those who donate $100 or more may request that we plant an apple tree in memory and/or honor of one or more of your loved ones. We will gladly do it.
(While you are at it, please visit: tennesseebig.org/tricities. If you complete an online form — or call 423-247-3240 — to become a Big Brother or Big Sister in Bristol, I will personally buy you lunch.)
Now back to apple trees. And children. And the future.
What better investment than in local children and apple trees? Both will likely outlive most readers of these words. Indeed, a project like this is a great opportunity for us to live on beyond our own lifetimes. Within the children. Within the trees.
Thank you, friends.
Ben Talley is an inductee into the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence, and a recipient of the Bristol Mayors Award for a lifetime of community service to his hometown.