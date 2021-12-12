EDUCATION BEAT | Meeting General Neyland

For true University of Tennessee Volunteer football fans, to bring up the name “Neyland” is to tread on holy ground. I’ve noticed that when my deep-died-in-the-wool Big Orange fan/friends even speak of “the general,” their voice takes on somewhat of a sacred tinge.
Robert Neyland Sr. is often referred to by UT football loyalists with great reverence and respect as simply “the general.” It is an honor well and duly earned, for he did indeed attain the rank of brigadier general, while serving in the U.S. Army.
The general went on to become the head football coach at UT and holds the record for most wins in school history with 173 in 216 games. His teams had six undefeated seasons, nine undefeated regular seasons, seven conference championships, and four national championships. At UT, he reeled off undefeated streaks of 33, 28, 23, 19 and 14 games. His teams shut out their opponent in 112 of those victories. His 1939 squad is the last NCAA team in history to hold every single regular season opponent scoreless. If you know even a clump of sod about college football, you know that is a record that is likely to stand forever.
But my main purpose is not to write specifically about the general, whom I never got to meet. My purpose here is to write mainly about the general’s eldest son, Robert (Bob) Jr., and two of his grandsons, Reese and Blake, all of whom I knew personally.
I first met the general’s eldest, Bob, one spring day in 1967 when I was 9 years old. Bob had inherited the all-business (but still very comforting and kind) demeanor of his more famous father. The general’s son was coaching a team at Avoca Little League, as he did for several years. It seems his team either won or competed for the league championship every single year. Like his father, Bob took great pride in being a coach. I remember passing by the dugout just before we played his team the first time that spring. Not a single boy was saying a word. You could literally hear a proverbial pin drop. All eyes were trained on the general’s son. It was obvious to any passerby that his entire team had been “trained” to look directly at their coach whenever he spoke.
I met the general’s eldest grandson later that same day. I stood frozen with fear at home plate as he threw three straight pitches by me for strikes. Reese Neyland could flat out hum a baseball in Little League.
Reese would later go on and become a star basketball player at Sullivan East High School in Bluff City, earning a full college scholarship in the process. He just recently retired from being a long-time evangelist in Los Angeles and now does so part time in Florida. Reese has led people to the light in a fashion that I have no doubt his famous grandfather (who passed when Reese was young) would be proud.
I regret that I did not get to know Reese’s younger brother, Blake, as well. He seemed to me to be a bit more “impish and playful” in his demeanor (as the younger siblings so often are). Yet it was also easy to tell that he, too, held the general’s sense of honor in going all out when playing a sport, as well as playing the game of life.
One more little anecdote about the general’s son, Bob. When I was 12, I struck out everyone on his team during a Little League game. Everyone. Eighteen strike-outs in six innings. After the game, the general’s son trotted out to the mound to shake my hand. In his business-like (but still very comforting and kind) fashion, he said, “Benny, you’re a quiet fellow on the outside, but I really admire the fight inside you. That quiet kind of fight will serve you well in life. Remember that.”
I felt as if I had met the general, himself.
Maybe I did.
And maybe you just did, too.
Ben Talley is an inductee into the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence, and a Bristol Mayors Award Winner for a lifetime of community service to his hometown.