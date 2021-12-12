EDUCATION BEAT | Meeting General Neyland

I first met the general’s eldest, Bob, one spring day in 1967 when I was 9 years old. Bob had inherited the all-business (but still very comforting and kind) demeanor of his more famous father. The general’s son was coaching a team at Avoca Little League, as he did for several years. It seems his team either won or competed for the league championship every single year. Like his father, Bob took great pride in being a coach. I remember passing by the dugout just before we played his team the first time that spring. Not a single boy was saying a word. You could literally hear a proverbial pin drop. All eyes were trained on the general’s son. It was obvious to any passerby that his entire team had been “trained” to look directly at their coach whenever he spoke.