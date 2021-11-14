EDUCATION BEAT | Looking for an honest man

Phil pronounced his honest statement with such genuine kindness that I could not be taken aback. I simply laughed and said something in return that I’ve since forgotten.

But I will not forget Phil Rust. When one is in the presence of a sincere, good and compassionate being, one does not quickly forget the feeling one has while there. These types of souls, as we all know, are not so easily found.

As I sat in an armchair listening to Phil, his every statement appeared to be pre-checked for “integrity” prior to coming out of his mouth. But it was all done so fluidly, as one who had done so for a lifetime, like brushing one’s teeth.

Now I don’t want the reader to get the wrong idea about what an honest man or woman really is. Phil is very much unlike the many blunt personalities (we all know them) who claim honesty, but who only promote blunt rudeness (not real truth). Phil is a compassionate man. He seeks to speak truth with sincere kindness.

I sat for an hour. Spellbound. If you know another dear elderly soul, my friends, and you aren’t spending some time listening to them, then you are missing out on the wisdom of the ages. As has often been said, sage old folk are libraries of wisdom. If we will only sit still long enough to listen.