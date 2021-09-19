EDUCATION BEAT: Living the best life we can

Jack said nothing. Pretty nigh nothing at all. Pretty much all the time. About the only time I heard his voice is when the men would get to arguing about the Bible (yes, people apparently like to do that everywhere, from the shiniest ivory tower to the darkest alley). Whenever harsh words broke out, Jack would stand up and ask the following question, “Boys, you know what they do over in North Carolina when it rains?” Then there’d be a brief pause, whereupon Jack’s voice would fall almost to a whisper. “They let it rain.”

Andy was a great cook. The men loved it when he headed for the stove. I did, too. Many a mornin’ I arrived a bit early to sample Andy’s biscuits and gravy. Like many men at the Mission (or the Salvation Army, or most any place under the sun that purports to meet the spiritual needs of the homeless among us), Andy would hold a Bible in one hand and a bottle of whiskey in the other. I certainly wouldn’t scoff at such a method; if one hand is not working out very well on any particular day, one can always switch to the other. Well, at least for a while. This yo-yo effect is quite common among the homeless in virtually any mission or Salvation Army I’ve ever visited. And who’s to judge that it’s always ultimately so terrible a thing? We are all addicted to something — and we can all be a bit quick to condemn the lifestyles of those who live differently than us.

Ralph told me that he had wanted to be a teacher since he was a little boy. Likely he was only in his 50s, but like all souls beaten down by alcohol, bad weather and a hard life, he looked to be 20 years older. Ralph looked at me one day and said, “Mr. Talley, I know I’m gonna die soon, but every time you teach a kid, or a jail inmate, or anybody, I’m gonna be there, right alongside you, teachin’ ‘em, too.” Within a few days of those words, Ralph was buried in a pauper’s grave. Some might say that this man wasted his life. But I know better. I trust you know better, too, my friends. Ralph is teaching us all, even now. May we all strive as hard to live a good life as did he.

Ben Talley is an inductee into the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence, and a recipient of the Bristol Mayors Award for community service to his hometown.