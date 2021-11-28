EDUCATION BEAT | Living simply

Since my retirement, I’ve looked for ways to stay “meaningful” to the community. Of course, being a real-life Santa to the needy in Bristol is a big meaningful cause for me; one which I will write about here in this column within a week or two. It is a cause I am joyously working on during many of my waking moments at present.

In the movie, “Secondhand Lions,” there is a quote to which I can so readily relate; “Well, a man’s body may grow old, but inside his spirit can still be as young and as restless as ever.”

If possible, I’d still like a little log cabin on some acreage. Not for “show,” but a place for the grandchildren to come spend the night and make trails with me as I grow old. But I imagine I’ll still manage to be quite happy even if the log cabin remains a dream.

I do hope to fall in love again before I die. To roughly paraphrase Shakespeare, there is simply no greater feeling under heaven. And I’m very well aware that it can happen at any age.