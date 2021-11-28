EDUCATION BEAT | Living simply

A younger friend recently noted that I “don’t have much.” (No, not in an intentionally “critical” way, but I could tell he somehow felt “sorry” for me).
But I do have a lot.
I have most all I could ever want or need.
I simply choose to live a simple life.
I am actually quite blessed to be immensely rich — with family and friends.
I do spend money on gas to go places and on good hiking boots — and giving aid to needy friends and family (needy strangers count as both) in emergencies.
I still do plenty of work, but it is all “volunteer” work and all exactly what I want to do, “giving back” for the blessed life I am able to live.
My young friend failed to see that I have pretty much all I could ever want or need.
A simple life does not necessarily mean a “poor” life. In fact, such a life can be rich beyond measure, indeed.
“Being poor is not having too little but wanting too much.” So said Seneca, the wise ancient Roman.
I have simply sought to remove all the “unnecessary stuff and clutter” from my life. And I’m working on removing even more, to make more time for family and friends, the “real treasures” of life.
Since my retirement, I’ve looked for ways to stay “meaningful” to the community. Of course, being a real-life Santa to the needy in Bristol is a big meaningful cause for me; one which I will write about here in this column within a week or two. It is a cause I am joyously working on during many of my waking moments at present.
In the movie, “Secondhand Lions,” there is a quote to which I can so readily relate; “Well, a man’s body may grow old, but inside his spirit can still be as young and as restless as ever.”
If possible, I’d still like a little log cabin on some acreage. Not for “show,” but a place for the grandchildren to come spend the night and make trails with me as I grow old. But I imagine I’ll still manage to be quite happy even if the log cabin remains a dream.
I do hope to fall in love again before I die. To roughly paraphrase Shakespeare, there is simply no greater feeling under heaven. And I’m very well aware that it can happen at any age.
But whether I am so blessed as to fall in love again or not, I intend to strive to live by the following little maxims as best I can, for the remainder of my days. I have daily strived to live by them for many years now. But I find that I never quite “reach” any of them. They are each more of a “way to live simply” more than they are written-in-stone goals.
Should the reader be inclined to join me on any or all, I would gladly welcome you along my journey:
Live simply.
Give hope and warmth as you go.
Treat every soul as your own.
Live humbly.
Laugh a lot.
Write and visit often.
Treat both poor and rich the same — both need love.
Fight ignorance not with darkness, but with light.
Marvel at the stars.
Play with children.
Hold grudges against no one.
Think deeply.
Walk daily in the fields and woods.
Stay learned and well-read.
Above all, be compassionate and forgiving.
Ben Talley is a member of the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence and a recipient of the Bristol Mayors Award for a lifetime of community service to his hometown.