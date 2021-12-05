EDUCATION BEAT | Listening has great value

Youth sports can be a great thing. I suppose youth basketball and volleyball are going on right now in our region.
For eight years, I was privileged to coach minor league and Little League baseball in Bristol. The following is one story from my experiences. A story that I hope will help make better coaches and parents of us all.
One of my players returned to the dugout and hurled his batting helmet toward the ground in disgust.
“That pitch was low!” he screamed for all the angels in heaven to hear. “The umpire is blind!”
It goes to note that the last time this boy had batted that same game, he had hit a home run.
So I asked the young man, right in front of the whole team, “What do you think everybody is going to remember you more for today; you hitting a home run or throwing your helmet and acting like a baby?”
This boy’s Dad was outside the dugout listening. And I knew it. The boy said nothing in reply to my question. But his Dad did.
His dad rounded the corner and charged into the dugout, looking as though he was ready to fight a bear.
“Stop embarrassing my kid in front of the whole team!” he screamed.
To which I replied, “I didn’t embarrass him. He has embarrassed himself. And now you’re adding to it.”
I shouldn’t have said it that way. We youth sports parents and coaches say things we shouldn’t sometimes. Emotions of the moment can lead us to do that. It’s the nature of sports, and life, and human frailty.
Yes, I could have put it another way, but I had decided it was time to confront this parent who obviously modeled the temper and attitude that his child had acquired.
The dad turned toward his son and yelled, “Come on! We’re going home. You don’t have to listen to this stuff. And neither do I!”
I knew I’d already lost this one. I had simply said too much in the wrong way and tone. I should have waited to talk to this boy and his dad after the game, but I let the heat of the moment capture me instead.
So after the game I went by their house. No, I didn’t take police with me, but his dad was still steaming. “I can’t believe you’d embarrass my son like that in front of the whole team!” he bellowed.
I thought he might even punch me in the nose, he was so hot.
I asked him for five minutes of his time.
“At the end of five minutes, if we don’t come to an agreement as to what’s best for your boy, I will resign as head coach,” I told him.
Well, at the end of five minutes, he still wasn’t convinced I’d done right by his son, but he continued jabbering and ranting and raving away anyway, and I couldn’t get a word in sideways. I was thinking I might as well leave.
For some reason, a few of my Granny Talley’s long-ago words returned to my mind.
“There’s a reason God gave us one mouth and two ears.”
So listen to Dad I did. I mean “intently and honestly” listen I did. For more than an hour. I hardly said a word during this time. And when one listens intently and honestly, little miracles can happen. This man eventually wound his way back to the reality that his child patterned his temper and attitude after him. And I hadn’t said a thing about it.
Strange thing; if you listen (I mean really listen) to someone for an hour, they’ll often talk themselves right into what’s right.
By the hour’s end, this boy’s Dad and I were friends. Good friends. As was his son. And we have all remained friends ever since.
Now I can’t say I never again saw this boy throw an object in disgust. But I can say his dad would no longer let him by with it. From now on I had his full support as we jointly strove to teach his son how to play baseball — and live life — with a sense of honor and respect.