EDUCATION BEAT | Listening has great value

“At the end of five minutes, if we don’t come to an agreement as to what’s best for your boy, I will resign as head coach,” I told him.

Well, at the end of five minutes, he still wasn’t convinced I’d done right by his son, but he continued jabbering and ranting and raving away anyway, and I couldn’t get a word in sideways. I was thinking I might as well leave.

For some reason, a few of my Granny Talley’s long-ago words returned to my mind.

“There’s a reason God gave us one mouth and two ears.”

So listen to Dad I did. I mean “intently and honestly” listen I did. For more than an hour. I hardly said a word during this time. And when one listens intently and honestly, little miracles can happen. This man eventually wound his way back to the reality that his child patterned his temper and attitude after him. And I hadn’t said a thing about it.

Strange thing; if you listen (I mean really listen) to someone for an hour, they’ll often talk themselves right into what’s right.

By the hour’s end, this boy’s Dad and I were friends. Good friends. As was his son. And we have all remained friends ever since.