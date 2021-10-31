EDUCATION BEAT | Haunted forests and headless horsemen

Children of all ages love being delightfully frightened. And if it’s the “right” kind of fright, their being scared can be very good for them. Lord knows they will be frightened many times in life. When we show them as children how to confront and face down their fears, we make life’s path much less scary for them.

We called it the Black Forest for good reason. If you dared to venture through it on a moonless night, you couldn’t see your hand in front of your face.

The Black Forest at Sugar Hollow Park in Bristol was the perfect venue for my Haunted Forest tours, which I once offered to hundreds of kids near Halloween each year. Indeed, ’twas a special time and place for children to learn how to face down their fears.

Former students of mine (who were now in high school or college) leaped out at opportune times to mortify the wits out of the little waifs who waltzed by in utter darkness.

The big kids got quite creative in frightening the smaller ones, although about all it took was leaping out from behind a tree with a scary mask on.

Anything like falling into hidden slime pits or running through fake spider webs were mere bonuses. So were self-opening coffins and a myriad of creepy sound effects (all of which we may, or may not, have created).