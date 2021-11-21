EDUCATION BEAT | Five ways to ruin a Thanksgiving dinner

No. 3: Talk only with the people you especially like.

This is a way of “very subtly, almost imperceptibly” ruining most any Thanksgiving. You or “they” may not even overtly notice this as it happens, as at many annual dinners it has often become such a reflexive “tradition” to avoid certain people. Be courageous enough to be the one who talks and/or sits with someone different this Thanksgiving. You gotta remember; certain family members may actually secretly wish for the chance to talk with you, but they don’t quite know how. Or they are afraid. Or they just don’t like you (because they really never got to know you, kin or not). Be the one who takes a chance. Such chances are the gravy and stuffing of life itself.