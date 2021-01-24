EDUCATION BEAT: All we are is dust in the wind

A rock band from my youth, called “Kansas,” sang one of the most haunting melodies I’ve ever bent an ear toward. Pull it up on your electronic gadgetry and give it a listen now (even if, like me, you’ve heard it many times before). The song is called “Dust in the Wind.” Here are some of the lyrics:

“All we do … Crumbles to the ground, though we refuse to see

And all your money won’t another minute buy

All we are is dust in the wind … Everything is dust in the wind.”

Now you may choose to rant and rail and run to religion and “What I’ve Always Been Told and Believe” and strain every fiber in your being to strive to prove it all wrong. As I used to do.

Or you can choose to face the truth (as I’ve learned to do); we are all dust in the wind.

When a loved one dies, I have noticed that we often talk about them incessantly for the next few days.

Eventually, over time, we begin to talk about them a bit less and less. Yep, we all do this. Even when we swear we do not. Over enough time.

Then we who knew them personally also die. Eventually, over enough time, no one even remembers that this person ever once lived on this Earth.