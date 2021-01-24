EDUCATION BEAT: All we are is dust in the wind

A rock band from my youth, called “Kansas,” sang one of the most haunting melodies I’ve ever bent an ear toward. Pull it up on your electronic gadgetry and give it a listen now (even if, like me, you’ve heard it many times before). The song is called “Dust in the Wind.” Here are some of the lyrics:
“All we do … Crumbles to the ground, though we refuse to see
And all your money won’t another minute buy
All we are is dust in the wind … Everything is dust in the wind.”
Now you may choose to rant and rail and run to religion and “What I’ve Always Been Told and Believe” and strain every fiber in your being to strive to prove it all wrong. As I used to do.
Or you can choose to face the truth (as I’ve learned to do); we are all dust in the wind.
When a loved one dies, I have noticed that we often talk about them incessantly for the next few days.
Eventually, over time, we begin to talk about them a bit less and less. Yep, we all do this. Even when we swear we do not. Over enough time.
Then we who knew them personally also die. Eventually, over enough time, no one even remembers that this person ever once lived on this Earth.
Eventually, even if years later, their name will be spoken for the very last time in this world. As will ours.
Stunning. But true.
My brother-in-law and dear friend, Kenny Thacker, died five years ago the day I am writing these words. Kenny was the hardest worker I ever knew personally. He worked overtime every single chance he had for many a year, to make sure his family had the things they needed.
We all loved him. Yet I have noticed that ever so slightly longer and longer periods of time now go by without mention of his name by anyone in the family. (And I have a wonderful, very loving family.)
My cousin, Amy Vance (who was also a dear friend), died this past week. Amy was a former THS cheerleader, and a straight A student all the way through college. She may have been small in physical stature ... but she lived fearlessly for social justice, animal rights, equality and civil rights.
It’s fitting that she went on to be with God the day our nation celebrated MLK Jr.’s birthday.
I saw her stand for the civil rights of all people her entire life.
In fact, back when we were in high school in the early ’70s, one of her friends whispered to Amy and some other girls gathered nearby that she (the whisperer) “could never kiss a black dude.”
Amy said nothing. But she got up and walked over to one of the few “black dudes” around and gave him a real quick kiss right on his lips. (By the way, I would venture to say that made the dude’s day as she was very pretty.)
That one quick, insightful, bold action spoke against racism more than a million words.
Amy was little and sweet, but fearless and smart.
She stood up for what was right. Always. And for the rights of others. Always.
We are here for the briefest of times, my friends. Truly we are dust in the wind. Then we are gone and (eventually) forgotten. Eventually. All of us.
But we need not despair, for there is great beauty to be found and great peace to be had by acknowledging our mortality.
Let us spend our brief time here wisely, my friends. Let us not fritter it away holding hard grudges or passing on harmful gossip.
The love we give while we are here somehow keeps going. In some quantum particle subatomic configuration it continues on, even after we are long gone and forgotten. In ways we cannot even begin to fathom. Mystical. Powerful. Real.
From this open-eyed view of things, it becomes quite apparent that Love is all that matters. Love never dies. God is Love. (Yes, Love is intentionally capitalized.)
So, my friends, it becomes quite simple. Let us love one another. All we can. While we can. For we too shall soon become dust in the wind.
Ben Talley is an inductee into the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, and a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence.