EDUCATION BEAT: A lady in aid of a stranger

I learned, over a lifetime of working very closely with innumerable female colleagues, that one must be constantly mindful of showing (mainly by body language, not words) that one’s intentions are completely honorable.

By the time I exited her car, I felt that we had developed somewhat of a sincere friendship. I sensed that she felt the same.

As she stopped to let me out, I said, "Bless you and all your family." She gleefully returned the same words to me.

This brave lady’s act of courageous kindness was so uplifting to my spirit that I came away from her presence with a very real resolve, as I now go about my daily life, to be more aware and open for any appropriate opportunity to aid complete strangers.

Yes, it takes a special type of courage to offer aid to a complete stranger.

By the way, my friends, if we "tell" our children to show courage in life — it won’t make a difference. Oh, but what can happen when we "show" them, instead?

Bless this dear lady, whoever she was (we never even exchanged names). Bless all people like her everywhere. Rich or poor or in between, we can all choose to care about each other. As Charles Dickens so bluntly but aptly put it, we are all "fellow passengers to the grave." May we each appropriately seek (each in our own way, of course) to aid strangers in need whom we meet along life’s way.

Ben Talley is a member of the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence, and a recipient of the Bristol Mayor’s award for community service to his hometown.