EDUCATION BEAT: A lady in aid of a stranger

How do we best teach our children courage?
I think you’ll find that the following story provides a great example.
Coming off Grandfather Mountain at dusk while hiking a week or so ago, I decided to take a short cut down. But, alas, it was not a short cut. I ended up coming out in a luxurious community dotted with million dollar homes.
I didn’t want to hike back up the steep mountain in darkness. So I walked up to the nearest home and knocked. A lady came to the door and I told her of my plight. But I couldn’t force myself to ask her for a ride, because I felt it not to be gentlemanly of me (and I could also sense her fear). Instead, I thanked her for her time and turned to trod back up the mountain, find the trail, and come out in darkness.
As I walked a few steps, I heard her call out from behind me, "Sir, I’ll give you a ride if you’d like!"
I detected a slight tremble in her voice, but I felt that it was equally filled with a firm resolve, as well.
She gave me a ride (of some three miles) to where my car was parked.
I don’t know if she was married. She may indeed have been divorced, never married, or widowed. Anyway, what does it matter?
What did matter was her taking a chance to aid a complete stranger in need.
I laid my backpack and trekking poles in the back seat of her Mercedes. Then I hopped up front alongside her. Immediately I tried to ease her mind.
"Thank you so very much," I said. "I taught elementary school for most of my life, so I’m about as safe a person as you could ever give a ride to."
She replied, "That’s absolutely wonderful. But it doesn’t matter what your job was. I knew I could trust you. Your voice. You have a very kind voice."
"And you are an immensely kind lady," I told her.
This lady obviously had limitless material wealth. But she was willing to risk all her wealth — and health — to aid a complete stranger.
I almost opened my mouth again to tell her I taught 2,000 jail inmates over the years, along with the many wee tykes. But I felt that might lead her mind down a dark path, so I looked straight ahead as we drove and said, "I am grateful that there are still good people like you in this world."
All along, I kept looking straight ahead. I felt that there was an "unspoken agreement" that it would have been inappropriate for either of us to cast a more direct gaze toward each other at such a time.
I learned, over a lifetime of working very closely with innumerable female colleagues, that one must be constantly mindful of showing (mainly by body language, not words) that one’s intentions are completely honorable.
By the time I exited her car, I felt that we had developed somewhat of a sincere friendship. I sensed that she felt the same.
As she stopped to let me out, I said, "Bless you and all your family." She gleefully returned the same words to me.
This brave lady’s act of courageous kindness was so uplifting to my spirit that I came away from her presence with a very real resolve, as I now go about my daily life, to be more aware and open for any appropriate opportunity to aid complete strangers.
Yes, it takes a special type of courage to offer aid to a complete stranger.
By the way, my friends, if we "tell" our children to show courage in life — it won’t make a difference. Oh, but what can happen when we "show" them, instead?
Bless this dear lady, whoever she was (we never even exchanged names). Bless all people like her everywhere. Rich or poor or in between, we can all choose to care about each other. As Charles Dickens so bluntly but aptly put it, we are all "fellow passengers to the grave." May we each appropriately seek (each in our own way, of course) to aid strangers in need whom we meet along life’s way.
Ben Talley is a member of the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence, and a recipient of the Bristol Mayor’s award for community service to his hometown.