Eastman to build new Tenn. recycling facility

The facility will use more than 100,000 metric tons of plastic waste to produce high-quality specialty plastics. The process should reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 20% to 30% relative to fossil feedstocks, the release states.

Eastman is one of the pioneers in developing methanolysis technology at commercial scale and has more than three decades of expertise in this recycling process, the release states.

Costa said the project will be a great investment for the local community and Eastman’s customers, while also creating small business jobs to develop the recycling infrastructure needed to support investment in a sustainable future.

“Eastman has been a leader in the materials sector for over 100 years and continues to be a valued partner to our state,” Lee said. “I’d like to thank the company for investing in Kingsport and its highly skilled workforce, and for focusing on innovative technology that enhances the quality of life for people not just in Tennessee, but around the world.”

Costa said the facility is just part of Eastman’s overall circular economic strategy.