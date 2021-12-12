 Skip to main content
Eastman CU to return $15M to members in annual ‘Extraordinary Dividend’
Eastman CU to return $15M to members in annual ‘Extraordinary Dividend’

Eastman Credit Union (ECU) will give back $15 million to its members in early 2022 as part of the credit union’s annual Extraordinary Dividend.

The credit union’s volunteer board of directors approved returning the $15 million. The Extraordinary Dividend, first awarded in 1998, will soon total $162 million in payouts.

“ECU’s Extraordinary Dividend demonstrates our commitment to giving our members the absolute best financial experience. The longevity of this payout is indicative of our financial safety and soundness and that ECU’s member first focus is unwavering,” Kelly Price, the president and CEO of ECU, said.

The extraordinary dividend will be deposited into accounts in January and is based on the amount of interest ECU members have earned on deposits and paid on loans throughout the year.

ECU’s field of membership covers much of Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, and Gregg and Harrison Counties in Texas.

