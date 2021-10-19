East Hill Cemetery Ghost Walk tells stories of region's ancestors this weekend

In those days of the 19th century, the site was known as Round Hill. Goodson’s plans included construction of his home, a mansion, atop Round Hill. Certain mischievousness led to the demise of Goodson’s plans.

Not that Gen. Evan Shelby Jr. would know. He served in the French and Indian War and the American Revolution. In 1766, he settled in what would become Bristol. Tom Vaughan steps into the visage of Shelby during the Ghost Walk.

“I am either 297, 299 or 302 years old,” Vaughan as Shelby, who clearly relishes the experience, said.

“In years past during the Ghost Walk,” Vaughan, 75, said, “I’ve seen everything from people who wanted to talk to me, which made the next group wait, to people exiting rather quickly.”

They do not mean to spook or scare folks during the Ghost Walk. However, sometimes they do. For instance, several years ago, a woman in the darkened midst of the tour, which routes through the spooky graveyard, apparently could handle no more.

“She took off,” Vaughan said, “cut right across the cemetery, and rather quickly, too.”

Gen. Shelby died in 1794. After several prior burials around town, his bones were literally boxed up, carried to and buried in East Hill Cemetery in 1872.