EarthLink to locate customer center in Norton, create 285 jobs

NORTON, Va. — EarthLink will invest $5.4 million to establish a major customer support center in Norton that is expected to create 285 jobs.

The high-speed internet service provider is in the process of returning its customer service operations to the U.S. and will construct a 30,000-square-foot facility at the 200-acre Project Intersection development at the junction of U.S. Highways 23 and 58 in Norton, according to a news release issued Tuesday by Gov. Ralph Northam.

“EarthLink’s new support center in Norton will play a major role in bringing the company’s customer service operations to the United States, creating economic opportunity and new jobs for Virginians,” Northam said in the release. “The rural regions of the Commonwealth successfully compete for and attract projects due to their infrastructure, business-friendly operating costs, and dedicated and highly-skilled workforce. We look forward to supporting EarthLink’s growth and achievements in the Commonwealth.”

Founded in 1994, EarthLink is an independent company that received a Great Place to Work Certification in 2020 and 2021 in recognition of its outstanding workplace experience, the release states.

