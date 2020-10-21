Early voting steady, smooth so far in Bristol, Va.

BRISTOL, Va. — About 22% of the city’s registered voters have already cast ballots through early or absentee voting, with two weeks remaining until Election Day.
Through Tuesday, 2,511 of the city’s 11,723 voters participated in the commonwealth’s first opportunity to come to a polling place and vote in both the presidential election and the public referendum for a proposed casino, Penny Limburg, the city’s general registrar said Tuesday. Early voting continues through Oct. 31, and Election Day is Nov. 3.
“Early voting has been really steady,” Limburg said. “The first day was busy, then it kind of settled out and was steady. We were averaging in the mid-40s each day, and now we’ve jumped up to about 100 a day. I expect with it getting closer to Election Day, we’ll see larger numbers of people turning out to early vote.”
While this is Virginia’s initial swing at in-person early voting, it has been common in Tennessee for years. Reports of long lines at Tennessee polling places may also be sparking turnout in Virginia, she said.
Total turnout was 7,057 among city voters for the 2016 presidential election, or 60% of total registered city voters. Turnout was 64% in 2012, with 7,421 votes cast of 11,457 registered voters. Absentee votes accounted for 9% of the 2012 turnout and 11% in 2016, Limburg said.
“I feel like we’ll see a bit of an increase, maybe 7,500,” she said.
The process has been primarily trouble-free, she said, but some voters are changing their minds.
“The main issue we’ve had is people who’ve requested a mail ballot and then decide they would rather vote in person,” Limburg said. “If they don’t bring that [mail] ballot with them, then they’ll have to vote a provisional ballot. If they bring the [mail] ballot with them, we will spoil that one and let them vote. That will happen on Election Day. I expect to have more provisional voters than normal for that one, main reason.”
Limburg said anyone who has a mail-in ballot should either put it in the mail as soon as possible or drop it off at City Hall.
A recurring question, she said is when will these early votes be tabulated.
“Any ballot that is received on or before Election Day will be put through the tabulator by the time the polls close,” Limburg said. “Next week, we are going to start preprocessing those absentee ballots. They will be fed through the scanner prior to the election, but there is no tallies run, no totals run until the polls close on Election Night. We are going to work hard to have all those absentees scanned prior to Election Day.”
Statewide, more than 1.4 million absentee ballots have been returned.
Turnout is also running at about 20% in Washington County, Virginia, General Registrar Derek Lyall said Tuesday. A new early voting location opened Monday at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center, and any county voter can vote there through Oct. 31.
“We’ve had close to 5,000 people vote in person since Sept. 18. The new location at the Higher Education Center has been very busy the last two days,” Lyall said.
It will be open daily, including Saturdays, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
“Things have gone very well. We’ve been very pleased,” he said. “Not had any major issues, and voters have been excited about being able to vote, and they’ve worked with us very well. We’re all taking COVID precautions, practicing social distancing, things like that.”
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.