Early voting steady, smooth so far in Bristol, Va.

Total turnout was 7,057 among city voters for the 2016 presidential election, or 60% of total registered city voters. Turnout was 64% in 2012, with 7,421 votes cast of 11,457 registered voters. Absentee votes accounted for 9% of the 2012 turnout and 11% in 2016, Limburg said.

“I feel like we’ll see a bit of an increase, maybe 7,500,” she said.

The process has been primarily trouble-free, she said, but some voters are changing their minds.

“The main issue we’ve had is people who’ve requested a mail ballot and then decide they would rather vote in person,” Limburg said. “If they don’t bring that [mail] ballot with them, then they’ll have to vote a provisional ballot. If they bring the [mail] ballot with them, we will spoil that one and let them vote. That will happen on Election Day. I expect to have more provisional voters than normal for that one, main reason.”

Limburg said anyone who has a mail-in ballot should either put it in the mail as soon as possible or drop it off at City Hall.

A recurring question, she said is when will these early votes be tabulated.