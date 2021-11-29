 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Early morning fire guts vacant Bristol, Virginia house; no injuries reported
0 comments
top story

Early morning fire guts vacant Bristol, Virginia house; no injuries reported

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
fire

Firefighters battle an early morning blaze at a vacant house in the 1000 block of Vermont Avenue in Bristol, Virginia on Sunday.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF BRISTOL VIRGINIA FIRE DEPARTMENT

BRISTOL, Va. — Crews from four Bristol fire units worked to extinguish a fire at a vacant house early Sunday morning on Vermont Avenue in Bristol, Virginia.

Shortly after 6 a.m., the Bristol Virginia Fire Department answered a call regarding a structure fire in the 1000 block of Vermont Avenue, Bristol Virginia Fire Chief Mike Armstrong said.

All three Bristol fire stations responded, along with a crew from Bristol Tennessee Fire Rescue.

Units arrived on scene to find the single story house well involved with a large volume of flames and smoke visible from the house, Armstrong said.

As the fire was being knocked down, crews searched the home for any possible victims.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Neighbors had indicated a woman and her two young children had lived at the residence but later discovered they had recently left.

“There were some belongings in there. But, the best we could tell, they had moved out, and they were gone,” Armstrong said. “There were no signs that anybody had been there recently.”

Armstrong inspected the house but could not say how the fire started.

“I noticed there were holes in the living room floor,” Armstrong said. “The house was gutted inside. It was a total loss.”

Additionally, there was no electrical power turned on at the house at the time of the blaze, he added.

“We’re in the early stages of the investigation,” Armstrong said. “We’ll take a look at everything.”

jtennis@bristolnews.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What do we know about the Omicron variant?

Watch Now: Related Video

What do we know about the Omicron variant?

Watch Now: Related Video

What do we know about the Omicron variant?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts