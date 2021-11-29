Early morning fire guts vacant Bristol, Virginia house; no injuries reported

BRISTOL, Va. — Crews from four Bristol fire units worked to extinguish a fire at a vacant house early Sunday morning on Vermont Avenue in Bristol, Virginia.

Shortly after 6 a.m., the Bristol Virginia Fire Department answered a call regarding a structure fire in the 1000 block of Vermont Avenue, Bristol Virginia Fire Chief Mike Armstrong said.

All three Bristol fire stations responded, along with a crew from Bristol Tennessee Fire Rescue.

Units arrived on scene to find the single story house well involved with a large volume of flames and smoke visible from the house, Armstrong said.

As the fire was being knocked down, crews searched the home for any possible victims.

Neighbors had indicated a woman and her two young children had lived at the residence but later discovered they had recently left.

“There were some belongings in there. But, the best we could tell, they had moved out, and they were gone,” Armstrong said. “There were no signs that anybody had been there recently.”

Armstrong inspected the house but could not say how the fire started.