E&H partners with William King Museum of Art
Art of the Deal

E&H partners with William King Museum of Art

BHC 10232021 Emory & Henry WIlliam King Museum

Emory & Henry College President John Wells and Betsy White, executive director of William King Museum of Art, shake hands after signing a partnership agreement Thursday.

Emory & Henry College announced it has partnered with William King Museum of Art with an official signing Thursday, Oct. 21.

“This unique partnership will connect our students with a professional and nationally accredited museum,” Division Chair of Visual & Performing Arts and Professor of Art at Emory & Henry, Charles Goolsby said. “The students, museum professionals and professional artists in the museum’s Artlab have opportunities to directly interact with each other, giving the E&H students at the very earliest points in their creative development, tangible ways to prepare for a variety of careers including digital design, museum education, curation, and exhibition design.”

The formal partnership allows Emory & Henry students to attend professional workshops and have apprenticeship opportunities at the William King Museum of Art. Students will also have access to instructional tours and public discussions following scheduled exhibitions at the museum. Emory & Henry art students will also have the chance to shadow professional artists in residence and participate in a curated exhibition by a curator of the William King Museum of Art.

“The William King Museum of Art with its specialized cultural heritage emphasis and Emory & Henry College, as the premier liberal arts institution of Southwest Virginia, both have deep historical roots within this region and this collaboration further strengthens our ability to deliver our educational missions in significant ways,” Goolsby said.

