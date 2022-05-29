E&H nursing students from Class of 1956 visit current students

Three members of the class of 1956 talks with current nursing students at Emory & Henry College’s School of Health Sciences campus. From left to right: Charlotte Webb, Shirley Minter and Mary Ann Poling.

Three nurses from the class of 1956 at Emory & Henry College visited the School of Nursing at the Health Sciences campus Thursday, May 19, to share their experiences with the 10 new nursing students in the class of 2024.

The class of ’56, visited the Health Sciences campus for a tour of the new nursing facilities and to meet with the new nursing students and faculty at the college. The nursing program at Emory & Henry College was active in the 1950s but closed down shortly thereafter, producing a several-decade gap in the classes graduated from nursing at Emory & Henry College. “Emory & Henry was very progressive and forward-thinking to begin a BSN program in the 1950s. Sadly, a shortage of qualified nursing faculty was as much of a challenge then as it is today,” Dr. Laurie Anne Ferguson, founding dean of the new school of nursing, said.

According to the nurses of the class of ’56, there have been significant changes to the way the nursing program operates, including the dress code and the expectations of the students. The new standard for nursing students are scrubs, non-slip shoes and a white jacket.

“We wore a starched blue jacket, a white apron and a button-on collar,” Shirley Minter of Beckley, W. Va., class of ’56, said. Minter taught nursing and worked at a miners’ hospital after graduation.

Additionally, nursing students were required to wash reusable gloves and sharpen syringes before being allowed to finish their shift, said Mary Ann Poling of Beckley, W. Va., class of ’56. Poling also taught and worked in a miners’ hospital following graduation.

“Their passion for patients and nursing as well as a shared bond with each other was obvious, and made a meaningful impact on the new first students,” Ferguson said.

“Sisterhood with my classmates was most memorable. You don’t forget them,” Charlotte Webb of Salley, S.C., class of ’56, said while sitting next to Minter and Poling. Webb went on to be an operating room supervisor following graduation. Surrounded by the class of 24 nursing students and the new nursing faculty, Webb urged, “always keep your passion for caring.”

“Nursing is not only an occupation but a calling,” Ferguson said. “Our hope is that restarting a BSN program at Emory & Henry College will have a positive and lasting impact on this region and beyond in addressing the nursing shortage.”