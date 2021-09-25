 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
E&H Marching Band to perform back-to-back shows Saturday
0 comments

E&H Marching Band to perform back-to-back shows Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BHC logo square

The Emory & Henry College Marching Band will perform back-to-back shows this Saturday, Sept. 25.

Following the Emory & Henry home football game against Bridgewater at 1 p.m., the band will travel to the Chilhowie Apple Festival Band Competition for an exhibition performance. The competition will include 16 high school marching bands from all over Southwest Virginia and is sponsored by Emory & Henry.

This year’s marching band and color guard program consists of students from almost every major on campus, and their halftime show theme is Latin. The songs they perform include “Children of Sanchez” by Chuck Mangione, “Senorita” by Shawn Mendes, “Conga” by Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine, and “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden announces increase in food stamps

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden announces increase in food stamps

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden announces increase in food stamps

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Washington County Public Schools in need of bus drivers
Local News

Washington County Public Schools in need of bus drivers

When public schools across the country opened to a new school year, administrators knew they would face challenging issues — from battling the dangers of COVID-19 to the wearing of masks in classrooms. But many likely didn’t realize that a bus driver shortage would complicate things.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts