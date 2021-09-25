E&H Marching Band to perform back-to-back shows Saturday

The Emory & Henry College Marching Band will perform back-to-back shows this Saturday, Sept. 25.

Following the Emory & Henry home football game against Bridgewater at 1 p.m., the band will travel to the Chilhowie Apple Festival Band Competition for an exhibition performance. The competition will include 16 high school marching bands from all over Southwest Virginia and is sponsored by Emory & Henry.

This year’s marching band and color guard program consists of students from almost every major on campus, and their halftime show theme is Latin. The songs they perform include “Children of Sanchez” by Chuck Mangione, “Senorita” by Shawn Mendes, “Conga” by Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine, and “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi.