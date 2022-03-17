E&H libraries receive grant funding to diversify health collection

Funding was recently received for the School of Health Sciences Library in Marion to build a Diversity in Health Collection as well as the Frederick Thrasher Kelly Library in Emory to develop a tool to assess diversity from the Network of the National Library of Medicine.

The School of Health Sciences Library at Emory & Henry is a new member of the Network of the National Library of Medicine. As a member of the network, Emory & Henry was chosen to be awarded the Collection Equity award, a $2,000 grant, to build a new collection of health and medical textbooks that address the lack of diversity in medical textbooks.

Jana Schellinger, School of Health Sciences Library Liaison, worked alongside Emory & Henry faculty to develop the Diversity in Health Collection.

“We are very excited about this project, and the books have started coming in already,” says Schellinger.

In addition to the new collection of diverse health care textbooks, the Frederick Thrasher Kelly Library on Emory & Henry’s campus is developing a software tool to assess the diversity of the college library collection.