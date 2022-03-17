 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

E&H libraries receive grant funding to diversify health collection

  • Updated
  • 0
Emory & Henry College (new logo)

Funding was recently received for the School of Health Sciences Library in Marion to build a Diversity in Health Collection as well as the Frederick Thrasher Kelly Library in Emory to develop a tool to assess diversity from the Network of the National Library of Medicine.

The School of Health Sciences Library at Emory & Henry is a new member of the Network of the National Library of Medicine. As a member of the network, Emory & Henry was chosen to be awarded the Collection Equity award, a $2,000 grant, to build a new collection of health and medical textbooks that address the lack of diversity in medical textbooks.

Jana Schellinger, School of Health Sciences Library Liaison, worked alongside Emory & Henry faculty to develop the Diversity in Health Collection.

“We are very excited about this project, and the books have started coming in already,” says Schellinger.

In addition to the new collection of diverse health care textbooks, the Frederick Thrasher Kelly Library on Emory & Henry’s campus is developing a software tool to assess the diversity of the college library collection.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests flare in crisis-hit Sri Lanka as government readies for IMF talks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts