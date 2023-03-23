EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry College faculty, alumni and current students gathered at the Memorial Chapel to celebrate E&H’s 186th annual Founders Day.

In his opening remarks, E&H president John Wells spoke about the college’s long history, dating back to 1836.

He highlighted the importance of Founders Day as a day to pause, reflect and acknowledge distinguished alumni, as well as individuals whose accomplishments have had a lasting impact across Southwest Virginia.

“The formal observance of Founders Day is a day in which we pause and reflect on the history, mission, and core values of this special place. It is also a day in which we recognize and are inspired by the outstanding accomplishments of others,” Wells said.

Wells took the opportunity to provide the E&H community with an update on the various projects underway around campus, such as the 96-bed apartment complex for undergrad students on Hillman Highway, transitioning into NCAA Division II athletics and expanding the E&H School of Health and Sciences in Marion, Virginia, as well as what they can look forward to in the future.

“Tomorrow, we will have a preview of the boardroom dedication of our new School of Business in Carriger Hall. We’ve announced plans to move our Equestrian Center from Exit 10 to Exit 26, and we received recently a $2 million grant from the Bill Gatton Foundation to name the new arena,” Wells said. “We hope to break ground soon on a new sports complex for soccer, track and field and lacrosse. And we’ll be announcing major gifts in support of that project, so stay tuned.”

In his keynote speech, Darin J. Waters, the deputy secretary for the office of archives and history for the state of North Carolina, encouraged current E&H students, alumni, and faculty to lean into their curiosity.

Rebecca Buchanan, E&H professor of health and human performance, and Lisa Withers, dean of the E&H school of arts and sciences, presented Founders Day citations of service to E&H alumni Dennis Carter, the superintendent of Smyth County, Virginia, schools and veteran journalist Beth Macy, best-selling author of ‘Dopesick,’ and longtime newspaper reporter.

Laura Beth Weaver, the president of the E&H alumni association, presented the 2023 distinctive alumni awards and highlighted how important it is to recognize the work that E&H alumni continue to do across Southwest Virginia and beyond.

“It’s really important for us to honor our alumni who come here, learn and grow here and then go out and do such great work in the world,” Weaver said. “We remain connected forever, and it’s just a lot of fun to be able to see all of the different ways our world is made a better place by Emory and Henry alumni after they leave.”

The 2023 Carl & Ruth Looney Humanitarian Award was presented to Rosemary Gray, E&H class of 1968.

Bishop Phyllis Spiegel, E&H class of 1988, was presented with the 2023 Distinguished Achievement Award.

The E&H Friends of the Sciences Volunteers were presented with the 2023 Fred Self Service to E&H Award. The James A. Davis Faculty Award was awarded to E&H class of 1995, Dennis Cobler, the department chair for the newly formed exercise science department.

The 2023 A.L. Mitchell Young Alumnus of the Year Award was presented to Ali Singleton Reilly, class of 2018, for her work as the program coordinator at Blue Ridge Discovery Center in Konnarock, Virginia.