E&H announces events for MLK Day, DEI

EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry College is inviting the community to participate in its Martin Luther King Jr. Convocation on Jan. 17 in The McGlothlin Center for the Arts.
Keynote speakers are Lydia X. Z. Brown, a disability justice advocate, organizer, educator, attorney, strategist and writer; Jibreel Khazan (Ezell Blair Jr.), the last surviving member of the Greensboro Four and graduate of Howard University Law School in Washington, D.C., and Massachusetts University in Dartmouth; and Jenna Lyn, M.D., MHA Ballad Health.
The day is dedicated to honor the values and impact of Martin Luther King Jr., while envisioning a bold future filled with inclusion and acceptance.
The ongoing weeklong celebration of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) awareness — Civil Rights: Oppression to Progression from Shadows into the Light — will take place with numerous events taking place on the Emory & Henry campus.
“We are honored to bring forth such a great lineup of talent this year to celebrate the paths that have been forged and dreams that have been achieved but know there is much work to do now and for future generations,” said Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion John Holloway.
“From our keynote speakers to our faculty and staff panel of color, we are excited to challenge minds, empathize, learn and grow in our awareness,” Holloway said.
Featured events include:
» Jan. 13, 5 p.m.
Exhibit: Black Panthers: Portraits of Unfinished Movement. Photojournalist Brian Shih brings his exhibit of portraits of rank and file Black Panther Political Party members. It’s held at the DEI House, 12150 Linden St., Emory.
» Jan. 17, 10 a.m.
Morning Keynote Speaker Lydia X.Z. Brown, McGlothlin Center for the Arts.
» Jan. 18, 7:30 p.m.
“Hate and Discrimination has no place at E&H: An Overview of Title VI” by Holloway at DEI House, 12150 Linden St., Emory
» Jan. 20, 11:30 a.m.
Keynote Speaker for School of Health Sciences. Lincoln Theater, Marion. Dr. Jenna Lyn, Ballad Health
» Jan. 23, 3 p.m.
Gospel Sensation Singing Performance, McGlothlin Center for the Arts, 276-944-6333 (tickets are free but must be reserved).