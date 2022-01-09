E&H announces events for MLK Day, DEI

BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry College is inviting the community to participate in its Martin Luther King Jr. Convocation on Jan. 17 in The McGlothlin Center for the Arts.

Keynote speakers are Lydia X. Z. Brown, a disability justice advocate, organizer, educator, attorney, strategist and writer; Jibreel Khazan (Ezell Blair Jr.), the last surviving member of the Greensboro Four and graduate of Howard University Law School in Washington, D.C., and Massachusetts University in Dartmouth; and Jenna Lyn, M.D., MHA Ballad Health.

The day is dedicated to honor the values and impact of Martin Luther King Jr., while envisioning a bold future filled with inclusion and acceptance.

The ongoing weeklong celebration of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) awareness — Civil Rights: Oppression to Progression from Shadows into the Light — will take place with numerous events taking place on the Emory & Henry campus.