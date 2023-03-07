RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin formally announced the first 13 approved planning grants to develop lab schools in Virginia, including a previously announced $200,000 grant to Emory & Henry College.

“Restoring excellence in the Commonwealth’s education system has been a top priority of this administration since Day One,” Youngkin said in a written statement. “By fostering partnerships between our top ranked education institutions and Virginia’s most critical employers, we are preparing our young people to graduate workforce or college ready.”

A lab school is a public, nonsectarian, nonreligious school established by a public institution of higher education, public higher education center, institute, authority or other eligible institution of higher education. Lab schools are designed to stimulate the development of innovative education programs for preschool through grade 12 students.

“Students in the Commonwealth deserve the opportunity to be immersed in an innovative educational experience that provides both exposure and experience in the world beyond the school walls which prepares them for academic and lifelong success,” Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera, said in the statement.

The program offers $5 million for planning grants of up to $200,000 to support design of new lab schools; $20 million for initial start-up grants of up to $1 million to make one-time purchases necessary to launch a lab school; and $75 million for per-pupil operating funds to support ongoing expenses for operation and maintenance of the school.

Emory and Henry proposed the Southwest Virginia Healthcare Excellence Academy Laboratory School, a high school career academy for 10th through 12th graders to serve as a “pipeline” for preparing future healthcare professionals to meet the workforce shortages in Southwest Virginia.

Other recipients announced Tuesday were the University of Mary Washington, Mountain Gateway Community College, George Mason University, Old Dominion University, Virginia Commonwealth University, Eastern Shore Community College, Germanna Community College, University of Virginia, University of Lynchburg, Virginia Union University, Norfolk State University and Old Dominion University-Chesapeake.

The Department of Education is currently reviewing an additional three planning grant applications and two lab school launch applications.