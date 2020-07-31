Duffield woman dies in fatal two-vehicle crash in Scott County

DUFFIELD, Va. - A Duffield woman died in a fatal two-vehicle crash in Scott County Thursday, according to a Virginia State Police news release.

State police responded to a two vehicle crash at 1:50 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 23, less than a mile north of State Route 871.

A southbound tractor-trailer ran off the right side of the highway and hit a mountainside, where it partially jackknifed, the release states. A Chevrolet Avalanche then struck the rear of the truck.

Patricia L. Jones, 62, of Duffield, was driving the Chevrolet and died at the scene, according to the release. An 11-year-old male passenger suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Holston Valley Medical Center for treatment.

The tractor trailer’s driver, Erik W. Schultz, was uninjured.

Schultz, 32, of Maryville, Tennessee, was charged with reckless driving, the release states.

All of the people involved with the crash wore seat belts, according to state police.