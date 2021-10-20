Driver hospitalized after single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning

BRISTOL, Va. — City police continue to investigate a single-car crash that sent the driver to the hospital in critical condition.

At about 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, a blue Hyundai was traveling south on Moore Street when the driver lost control, went across the parking lot of the Bristol Virginia Health Department and somehow jumped Beaver Creek and struck the building at Leisure Park Towers, according to Capt. Maynard Ratcliff.

The vehicle, which struck the building head-on, was apparently traveling at a high rate of speed. No one other than the driver was injured. The driver was extricated and transported to a hospital, according to Ratcliff.