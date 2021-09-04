Drilling gas wells at Bristol, Virginia landfill to begin next week

A city consultant previously described the system as converting a harmless proprietary chemical into a vapor that is then sprayed in areas of the landfill where smells are identified, attaching to the odor molecules and forcing them to the ground.

“We are listening to our landfill consultants and engineers on how to address the [odor] problem. We’re always looking for different solutions in the event the 17 gas wells do not make a significant impact with the odor issue,” Eads said. “I’ve always said since January 2021 that I don’t know if what we’re doing is going to correct the problem. As of today, I still do not know if 17 gas wells will correct the problem. My directive to our consultants and to my staff is we have to be prepared, in the event, the 17 gas wells do not fix the problem.”