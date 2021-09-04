Drilling gas wells at Bristol, Virginia landfill to begin next week

BRISTOL, Va. — Work to drill a series of gas wells at Bristol, Virginia’s landfill is now expected to begin next week, but it will likely be much later this year before they are fully connected and functioning, City Manager Randy Eads said this week.
The city previously contracted with APTIM Government Solutions, LLC, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to drill the series of new wells inside the landfill. The city will pay APTIM $309,000 for the work, which is designed to capture more naturally occurring gas rather than let it escape into the atmosphere.
It is the latest step in efforts to address community complaints about a stench coming from the quarry landfill.
“At the moment, the gas well company will be on site Sept. 7 to begin installation of the gas wells. I don’t anticipate them being any later but, depending on weather or supply chain issues, that could change,” City Manager Randy Eads told the Bristol Herald Courier. “I expect the wells to be completely drilled by late September or early October.
“After that begins the installation of the landfill gas collection system — hooking those 17 wells up to the gas collection system. That will probably take two months,” he said.
APTIM was the lowest of four bidders to perform the drilling.
Under Virginia procurement law, the city must advertise and award a separate contract for the firm to install the piping network to connect the wells and link them to the existing system.
“We are working on the bids right now with the companies that will install the gas collection system,” Eads said.
Residents on both sides of the state line have complained for months about the impacts of the odors and expressed concern that it could pose a public health issue.
The Environmental Protection Agency recently completed some air monitoring studies, but said there were no significant or concerning findings.
Some of those affected by the smell established a Facebook page, which shows that complaints continue in both Virginia and Tennessee.
“People are still complaining about the odor issue. It’s our hope the 17 gas wells, the odor mitigation system we will be running a pilot program on, will help alleviate those odor issues. No one wants this fixed any quicker than I do,” Eads said.
Some residents have asked about closing the landfill, but Eads said that isn’t readily possible. The landfill operates with a closing plan, developed years ago, in conjunction with Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, which requires filling the site to the top of the quarry site.
The current landfill has about 23-25 years of operating life remaining and the city currently has about $34 million in general obligation landfill debt that must be paid — primarily through revenues generated by revenues from landfill operations.
City workers will soon install a $100,000 odor mitigation system that is expected to be operating in two to four weeks, Eads said.
A city consultant previously described the system as converting a harmless proprietary chemical into a vapor that is then sprayed in areas of the landfill where smells are identified, attaching to the odor molecules and forcing them to the ground.
Additionally, city crews have worked “nonstop” to add 12-16 inches of clay to cover trash in the landfill, Eads said, adding that about 75% is now covered.
In recent days, Eads directed the landfill staff to burn the gas flare constantly rather than send the gas to the on-site Ingenco plant that converts the gas to electricity.
“We are listening to our landfill consultants and engineers on how to address the [odor] problem. We’re always looking for different solutions in the event the 17 gas wells do not make a significant impact with the odor issue,” Eads said. “I’ve always said since January 2021 that I don’t know if what we’re doing is going to correct the problem. As of today, I still do not know if 17 gas wells will correct the problem. My directive to our consultants and to my staff is we have to be prepared, in the event, the 17 gas wells do not fix the problem.”
