Dramatic increase in COVID cases stretching health system

It has expanded capacity for COVID patients from 131 beds last week to 182 as of Monday, with plans to add more if needed.

“There are additional things that will be announced that will have to take place in order for us to provide care for COVID patients,” Swift said. “So we’re having those discussions multiple times a day with our hospital presidents and CEO to really look at where do we shift; what do we move to make sure we’re providing the care for our region.”

Information about additional changes is expected Wednesday during the health system’s weekly media briefing.

While cases are up across the region, the greatest increases are in Sullivan and Washington counties in Tennessee. A total of 1,037 new cases have been diagnosed in Sullivan County during the past two weeks, with more than 500 during the past seven days, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Sullivan’s seven-day testing positivity percentage is a region-high 18.7%, which ranks among the highest statewide. During the past 14 days Sullivan has added an average of 77 new cases per day — more than doubling its previous two-week average of 34.9 new cases daily, state figures show.