Dramatic increase in COVID cases stretching health system

A tsunami of new COVID-19 cases is “stretching” the resources of Ballad Health even more than system officials projected.
On Monday, Ballad established a single-day record with 166 confirmed COVID-positive patients, with a dozen more suspected cases awaiting test results, system officials said Monday. Twenty-eight of them were being treated in intensive care units, with 13 on ventilators.
That total surpassed the previous high mark of 136 patients on Friday and represents a 42% increase compared to just a week ago, when 116 COVID patients were being treated in its hospitals serving Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. There have been 35 COVID-related deaths during the past week.
“We’re certainly at the higher end of the worst-case scenario projections,” Jamie Swift, Ballad’s chief infection prevention officer, told the Bristol Herald Courier on Monday. “We have seen a dramatic increase that is stretching our hospitals.”
Nearly 2,000 new cases have been diagnosed across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties during the past seven days, according to the Tennessee Department of Health. More than 630 new cases were diagnosed during the same period across the 10 counties and two cities of Southwest Virginia.
On Monday, Ballad began a 25% reduction in the number of surgeries and other elective procedures performed at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, to free up nursing staff. System officials said last Wednesday they expect to make similar temporary changes at Bristol Regional Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center.
It has expanded capacity for COVID patients from 131 beds last week to 182 as of Monday, with plans to add more if needed.
“There are additional things that will be announced that will have to take place in order for us to provide care for COVID patients,” Swift said. “So we’re having those discussions multiple times a day with our hospital presidents and CEO to really look at where do we shift; what do we move to make sure we’re providing the care for our region.”
Information about additional changes is expected Wednesday during the health system’s weekly media briefing.
While cases are up across the region, the greatest increases are in Sullivan and Washington counties in Tennessee. A total of 1,037 new cases have been diagnosed in Sullivan County during the past two weeks, with more than 500 during the past seven days, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Sullivan’s seven-day testing positivity percentage is a region-high 18.7%, which ranks among the highest statewide. During the past 14 days Sullivan has added an average of 77 new cases per day — more than doubling its previous two-week average of 34.9 new cases daily, state figures show.
Washington County, Tennessee, reported 786 new cases during the past 14 days, with more than 430 in the past week. Almost 15% of its COVID tests return positive and the county added an average of 55 new cases daily over the past 14 days, or double its previous two-week average.
“I am more concerned than I have ever been for our region,” Swift said. “It’s time that people change behavior — that’s what we’re asking of our community.”
New cases range from school-age children to senior adults, she said.
“We have to have the public’s help, whether there is a [mask] mandate or not,” Swift said. “I need people to make the decision to stay home, to not go out; not make unnecessary trips. If they have to go out, wear a mask and wear it appropriately up over your nose and mouth. It does us no good if you’re wearing your mask and your nose is exposed. We have got to slow this down.”
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC
