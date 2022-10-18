 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Drainage project to close road in Marion

The town of Marion will be completing a drainage project on Chatham Hill Road Oct. 24-28.  

Because of the nature of the work, there will be road closures and detours in the area throughout the project.

Monday, October 24, Chatham Hill Road from the railroad to Louise Avenue will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 26, Chatham Hill Road will be reduced to a single lane, with flaggers controlling traffic from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Thursday and Friday Oct. 27 and 28, Chatham Hill Road will be closed from the Main Street intersection to the railroad, with a detour along West Chilhowie Street, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day.

It is anticipated that all work will be completed on Chatham Hill Road within the next 10 days, weather permitting.

