General store opens in Abingdon after renovations

After months of renovations, Hunter Dannhardt and his business partner, Steve Matney, have opened Abingdon General Store at 252 West Main St. — a portion of the same 1940s building that housed Parks Belk department store more than 70 years ago.

Fire destroys townhouse in Abingdon

Fire gutted a townhouse Thursday morning in Abingdon. At approximately 9:48 a.m., Washington County central dispatch received a call about a structure fire in the 200 block of Jefferson Circle, which is off Walden Road.

Ballad: January now the region’s deadliest month for COVID

  • Updated

January is now this region’s deadliest month for COVID-19, with 422 deaths since the year began. There have been 154 deaths over the past seven days across Ballad Health’s 21-county Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia service area — the most in a one-week period since the pandemic began, Ballad reported Thursday.

