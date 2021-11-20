Downtown Christmas Open House is Monday

Believe in Bristol’s Annual Christmas Open House will be held Monday, Nov. 22, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in downtown Bristol.

The Open House serves as a customer appreciation night when downtown merchants stay open late. The night also features special discounts, and refreshments at participating locations.

State Street will be transformed into Candy Cane Lane with festive lights and decorations, including downtown merchants participating in the Merry Merchants Window Decorating Contest with the same Candy Cane Christmas theme.

Santa Claus will make his first appearance of the season downtown, handing out candy canes, and Theatre Bristol will be caroling and showing off their Christmas Scenes window display.

The event will also feature horse and carriage rides. The Downtown Center (Farmer’s Market) will serve as the starting point for rides through downtown. This year there will be an added horse drawn wagonette to increase ride opportunities. Prices for rides are $3 for the wagonette, $7 for horse and carriage per person, $20 for a private ride on a horse and carriage per couple. Children ages 6 and under can ride for $1.