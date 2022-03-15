Dominion Senior Living welcomes new director

Dominion Senior Living of Bristol has named a new executive director.

Nicole Briggs is being welcomed to the facility and the community at a public meet and greet Thursday, March 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Dominion Senior Living, located at 425 Shelby Lane in Bristol, Tennessee.

Briggs has been a part of the senior living industry since 2015 and serving in leadership roles in various Tennessee communities since 2017.

“I believe that God has opened the door for me to start working with Dominion Senior Living of Bristol,” Briggs said in a press release. “I am excited to partner with a company who keeps Christ in the center of their business.”

Dominion Senior Living of Bristol is an assisted living and memory care community.