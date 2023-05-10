ABINGDON, Va. — Virginia’s largest power producer views modular nuclear reactors as a potential way to meet forecast increases in baseload demand.

On Tuesday Emil Avram, vice president of business development for Dominion Energy, discussed his company’s new long-term plan and the state of the current energy market during a meeting of the Southwest Virginia Energy Research and Development Authority at the Higher Education Center.

“We are currently developing advanced nuclear facilities here in Southwest Virginia, working with the state government and others,” Avram told the authority board.

Its plans include a mixture of natural gas, oil, nuclear, renewables, coal and purchased power with phasing out of the carbon sources over a period of years.

He said Dominion expects to deploy 33,000 new megawatts of total generation in the next 25 years.

“This is a tremendous task, a lot of work to do here. You can imagine the jobs, the tax benefits, the economic development opportunities. This will bring manufacturing and services companies to Virginia to meet this demand. It’s a great opportunity for our state and represents tens of billions of dollars of investment over this plan horizon.”

Dominion currently operates traditional nuclear power plants in eastern Virginia but is looking at the SMR — smaller reactors used to power nuclear submarines and aircraft carriers.

“We are exploring SMRs,” Avram told the Bristol Herald Courier after the meeting. “That typically is in the range of 250 to 450 megawatts. Our traditional nuclear stations generate about 900 megawatts per unit.”

Last fall, Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued a challenge for Virginia to become the first state to adapt that SMR technology to land use to provide electricity for the power grid and to site the first one in Southwest Virginia.

Since that time multiple bills emerged from the General Assembly to fund education and promote development of the technology

Avram listed some advantages that the SMRs offer.

“They’re more compact, they’re modular so a lot more can be built in the factory — which reduces costs — and because of the smaller footprint and the way the technology is being developed, they have a much smaller impact on land use and surrounding communities,” he said. “There are a lot more opportunities to site them in more places so it’s an exciting opportunity.”

Dominion operates two reactors at its North Anna power station which produce about 1,800 megawatts and occupies about 750 acres.

“An SMR facility would only take about 50 to 75 acres,” he said. “You can probably operate an SMR facility with about 100 full-time employees. At our North Anna station, we’re approaching 1,000 employees. That’s a cost savings but still a fair amount of high tech, well-paying jobs that can be added to our fleet.”

Dominion’s new plan submitted to the State Corporation Commission on May 1, forecasts “dramatically higher” power load demand in the years ahead, almost exclusively due to new data centers in northern Virginia.

“The type of customers causing that load growth are data centers. Those are always on — at full output — full demand essentially,” Avram said. “That’s why new nuclear is a nice complement to that because it is always on.”

Dominion is also presently developing the largest offshore wind energy facility in America off the coast of Virginia, but its “all-in” energy plan includes natural gas, renewables and purchased power. However, the winter storm last Christmas caused utility officials to review and revise plans because that demand was abnormally high and sustained over a period of more than two days.

Two options in Dominion’s plans forecast dramatic increases in energy storage capacity and incremental nuclear capacity additions over the next 15 and 25 years.

“The reason everyone is looking at nuclear is it can be based here — they can project what the cost is going to be versus being in a lottery for peak demand when you have to buy power,” authority Chair Mike Quillen said. “The utilities don’t want to put themselves in that position. There is no clear pathway right now and there is a lot of work to be done.”