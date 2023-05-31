Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Jan Canterbury has a tale to tell about a land that she loves.

Canterbury, of Arlington, Virginia, spent recent months producing a documentary called “Changemakers in the Southwest Virginia Coalfields.”

It’s been seen only once — in Norton, Virginia, last November.

Now, after recovering from hip surgery earlier this year, Canterbury has been invited to screen this documentary at the Lyric Theater in St. Paul, Virginia, at 4 p.m., on Saturday.

“It’s been an honor getting to know all the folks in this film, and so many more, who are working diligently and creatively to rejuvenate this gorgeous, hidden gem of a region,” the filmmaker said.

The showing will be part of Clinch River Days — a three-day festival that kicks off with an orchestra performance Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Lyric Theater then continues with contests and concerts along the Clinch River on Friday and Saturday.

“It’s great. It’s a new and different element for the festival,” said Kathy Stewart, the director of St. Paul’s Main Street program.

“Changemakers in the Southwest Virginia Coalfields” features school principals and students involved with a robotics team in Dickenson County as well as administrators at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

In all, Canterbury shot 10 hours of video then edited that down to a one-hour program that could be suitable for PBS-TV, she said.

St. Paul attorney and community activist Frank Kilgore stands among the personalities profiled in the documentary, Canterbury said.

Also on screen is Chad Thompson, the marketing coordinator for the Abingdon Visitor Center in Washington County.

“‘Changemakers’ is a positive documentary that highlights both the challenges and strides we’re making in Southwest Virginia to jump start a more diverse economy and to give our kids the best opportunity for their future in this beautiful place we take pride in calling ‘home,” Thompson said. “It’s about us, it’s for us. And it’s a fun film for family and friends to watch together.”

An environmental scientist, Canterbury made this documentary as a gift for the people of Southwest Virginia — and produced the film at no profit. Yet, it is also homage to land where she has worked and come to know people, about halfway between where her mother grew up in East Tennessee and where her father came from in West Virginia.

And, just like the title, she wants to stir something in the audiences who see how proud people can be of their homeland, despite stereotypes of Appalachian mountaineers.

“I was just blown away with how creative and courageous they all were,” she said.

Beyond the screening, the Lyric will remain open for the audience to share stories and discuss the “Changemakers” content, Canterbury said.

“It’s just a documentary for folks to learn about what’s going on throughout the region,” Canerbury said. “There are so many people doing inspired work.”