Diversity coordinator joins Bristol's Promise
Diversity coordinator joins Bristol's Promise

Tina McDaniel

Tina McDaniel

A diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator has joined Bristol’s Promise, a local organization aimed at serving the needs of children in the Twin City.

On Tuesday, the nonprofit organization said Tina McDaniel is the first diversity, equity and inclusion coordinator for Bristol’s Promise and brings considerable experience to her position. She holds a master’s degree in organization leadership, is a certified diversity professional and has a certificate of diversity and inclusion from Cornell University, according to a news release.

McDaniel has served on the East Tennessee State University Roan Scholar selection team and currently serves on the advisory board for the King University Institute for Faith and Culture and is a board member for the recently formed Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Alliance of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, the release states.

“We are excited to have Tina join our team and are looking forward to working with our community partners to support the work already underway,” said Program Coordinator Melissa Roberts. “Tina brings a wealth of knowledge and experience and a deep commitment to our communities.”

McDaniel will be responsible for reinforcing diversity, equity and inclusion at Bristol’s Promise and in the community. Research shows that communities, companies and organizations benefit from such programs due to the rich variety of people from different backgrounds, cultures and experiences, the release states. In turn, this creates higher levels of engagement, productivity and innovation in the workplace and the community as a whole, the release states. 

Bristol’s Promise originated in 1999, and its mission is to mobilize local communities to meet the basic needs of children through various programs.

