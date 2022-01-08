Dive team to investigate Bristol landfill ‘wet wells’

The inspection will occur on Monday and Tuesday. Eads said there is a possibility the inspection could continue on Wednesday, but SRI anticipates completing the inspection on Tuesday.

Ernie Hoch, manager of solid waste and environmental services for Draper Aden Associates and the city primary consultant on the landfill, previously told the Bristol Herald Courier that the dive team will go down into the well to do some exploration and some repairs.

The pumps, which are being repaired and replaced, could be done by late January, Hoch said.

The divers will enter through a metal door on the surface and go down the 320-foot shaft to the bottom. They are specially trained in this type of work and will have specific duties once they reach the bottom, Hoch said.

“We’re looking to see if there is any deterioration of the wet well down there, check the pipes, check the pumps, the amount of sediment at the bottom. There are some smaller pumps down there we will probably replace. We don’t know what we’ll find until we get down there,” Hoch said. “There are two wet wells. One is leachate and one is groundwater.”

While SRI is on site, the Bristol Virginia Fire Department will be stationed at the landfill for assistance if necessary, Eads said. The BVFD will have its technical rescue team and ambulance on site Monday and Tuesday.